Indians face fresh hurdles as US student visa approvals see steep fall during peak admission season

A sharp decline in F-1 student visas issued to Indian nationals during the peak admission season has reignited concerns over the future of Indian students heading to the United States, even as they remain the largest international student group in American universities. Representational image showing students. (Unsplash)

According to a study by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), the US issued 22,149 F-1 student visas to Indian nationals between May and August 2025, a 60% decline from the average for the same period between 2017-19 and 2021-24, and 62% lower than the 58,694 visas issued during May-August 2024.

The four-month period is considered the most critical for student visa issuance, as the majority of international students receive their visas ahead of the fall academic intake. In 2024, nearly 77% of all F-1 visas issued to Indians were granted during this window.

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India remains the biggest source of international students The drop comes despite India retaining its position as the largest source of international students in the US. During the 2024-25 academic year, 363,019 Indian students were enrolled at American colleges and universities, accounting for 31% of the country's total international student population. Together, students from India and China made up more than half of all foreign students in the US.

The findings add to growing uncertainty for Indian students, many of whom have faced tighter visa scrutiny, interview backlogs and changing immigration policies over the past year.

OPT pathway remains crucial for Indian graduates According to the report, Optional Practical Training (OPT) program remains highly important for Indian graduates seeking work experience in the US after completing their studies.

According to data cited in the analysis, 294,253 international graduates were working in the US under OPT during the 2024-25 academic year. Of these, 143,740 were from India, accounting for nearly half of all OPT participants. Among students on the STEM-OPT extension, 79,331 of the 165,524 participants were Indian citizens, making them the largest beneficiary group.

OPT allows eligible international students to work in the United States for up to 12 months after graduation, with STEM graduates eligible for an additional 24-month extension.

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What's behind the decline As per the CIS study, lower student visa issuance could reduce the flow of graduates entering the OPT program and eventually the H-1B visa pipeline.

It contends that the trend would benefit American graduates and strengthen national security, particularly in relation to students from China.