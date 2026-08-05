Concern for Gurugram: South City-1 locals flag delayed road works, civic upkeep

Residents of South City-1, one of Gurugram’s premium residential localities spread across nearly 300 acres, have raised concerns over delayed infrastructure projects, poor sanitation, deteriorating parks, inadequate upkeep of the Silokhra pond and recurring waterlogging, alleging that civic maintenance has failed to keep pace with the area’s needs. The RWA alleged substandard construction, poor park maintenance and insufficient desilting, while officials said inspections and corrective work would follow. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Road infrastructure emerged as one of the key concerns, with residents alleging delays in the smart road project of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and use of substandard construction material. They also questioned the design of the project, saying the plans were prepared nearly five years before execution and do not reflect present-day requirements.

Sagar Bhola, president of the South City-1 RWA, alleged that residents had repeatedly flagged the quality of work. “The project is progressing slowly, and substandard material is being used. This is a smart road project on which nearly ₹7 crore is being spent, so the quality of work should meet the required standards,” he said.

Kush Datta, a resident, said the walkways were poorly designed. “Trees fall in the middle of the pathway, while ramps leading to houses obstruct the footpaths. The walkway is not continuous,” he said.

Residents also said the road connecting South City-1 to Sector 40 is in poor condition and has become a dust-prone stretch. They added that the market road, for which a work order was issued in October 2025, still lacks a stormwater drainage system, raising concerns over waterlogging and the durability of the road.

“Despite being one of Gurugram’s premium residential areas, South City-1 continues to struggle with basic road infrastructure issues. Delayed projects, poor-quality work, and lack of proper planning have added to residents’ concerns,” Datta said.

An MCG junior engineer attributed the delay to design revisions. “Some changes were incorporated following feedback from residents, which resulted in delays. If residents have concerns regarding the use of substandard material, they can approach us and we will conduct inspections to verify the quality of the work,” he said.

Ward Councillor Aarti Yadav did not respond to HT’s calls or messages. Her representative, Anil Yadav, said, “There can be minor issues during the execution of a project. However, once the work is completed, everything will be in order.”