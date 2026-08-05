Three Kanwariyas killed as truck hits bike on Delhi-Meerut e-way

Three Kanwariyas from Aligarh were killed after a speeding container truck allegedly rammed their motorcycle from behind on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Meerut early Wednesday. The driver fled the scene after the accident. The three were travelling together to Haridwar to collect holy Ganga water during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, police said. For representation only (Sourced)

The accident occurred near the Bhojpur stretch of the expressway. According to police, the impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcycle was completely mangled and the three devotees were thrown several metres onto the road.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep, 26, Rajkumar, 24, and Gyan Prakash, 29, all residents of Aligarh. Police said the trio was travelling together on a motorcycle to Haridwar to collect Ganga jal when an unidentified container truck allegedly struck their bike from behind. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the victims critically injured.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rural Abhijeet Kumar said police are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed along the expressway to identify the container truck and its driver. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding vehicle, and legal action will be initiated after the accused is identified.