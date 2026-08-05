Is Claude down? Here's what's happening as Anthropic issues statement, ‘Working on a fix’

Downdetector , a platform that monitors online service outages by gathering user-submitted reports, indicated a significant rise in user complaints, suggesting extensive problems for Claude users. The outage seemed to affect various iterations of Anthropic's most recent Claude models.

Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude on Wednesday faced an outage, leading to users experiencing challenges in accessing the service, as reports of disruptions increased on social media.

Claude down: Anthropic issues statement In a recent update on its status page, Anthropic announced that it has pinpointed the source of the problem and is actively working to restore service.

“We have identified the cause of elevated errors on requests to Claude Mythos 5, Claude Fable 5, Claude Opus 5, Claude Sonnet 5 and are working on a fix. We will provide an update as soon as possible,” the firm stated.

Additionally, the company mentioned that they are persistently working on a resolution for this issue.

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In a subsequent announcement, it was said that engineers were engaged in efforts to restore service to its normal state, although no timeline was provided for the resolution of the issue.

During the ongoing outage, there was a significant rise in complaints from users unable to access Claude. Reports said that the chatbot was failing to provide responses and was displaying loading errors when prompts were submitted.

‘This response didn’t load,’ reads error message While attempting to inquire with Claude regarding the status, the error message read: "This response didn’t load."

The company has not disclosed the specific technical reasons behind the elevated error rates, nor has it clarified the relationship between the glitch and any infrastructure problems.

Netizens react to Claude outage Meanwhile, several people on X posted about the Claude outage on X, “Claude is officially down since the past hour 😭 anyone still with a working claude?”

“Claude is down. And suddenly the vibe coders are feeling, Pre - Friday vibes,” another said.

“Is everyone noticing claude becoming a bit dumb for the past few days? Or is it only me?” a third use stated. “I am using opus 4.6 btw - not sure if they are doing it on purpose to upsell fable but there has been some real downgrade over the past week.”