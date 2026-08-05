Perez Hilton hospitalized after reported self-harm; 911 dispatch audio emerges: 'Multiple calls'

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was hospitalized after authorities responded to reports of an apparent self-harm incident at his Miami home, with newly released 911 dispatch audio providing further insight into the emergency response. Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, was alone at the residence at the time of the incident. (theperezhilton/Instagram)

According to Page Six, dispatch records show that a reported "suicide attempt" was received at 10:41 pm Tuesday at Hilton's residence. The publication said the audio contained additional graphic details but chose not to publish them.

Authorities respond after 'multiple calls' The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told Page Six that deputies were dispatched after receiving "multiple calls" from concerned individuals reporting that a person was "livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media."

According to the outlet, multiple police units arrived at the property around 11 pm and made entry into the home. Officers remained at the residence for several hours as emergency personnel responded.

"The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The department added that its Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals were also deployed to provide support and resources to Hilton's family.

Also Read: Perez Hilton family: All we know about his 3 children and surrogacy after disturbing TikTok livestream

Page Six reported that Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, was alone at the residence at the time of the incident. He is the father of three children.

Perez Hilton's representatives issue statement Hilton's representatives said they were aware of the online content involving the media personality but had not yet been able to establish direct contact with him. "At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him," his team told Page Six.

"Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further."

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The reported incident comes just months after Hilton experienced a series of serious medical emergencies. Earlier this year, he revealed he had developed an ulcer, a perforation and sepsis after taking flu medication on an empty stomach, resulting in a three-week hospitalization.

The following month, he underwent emergency surgery for what he described as a "massive" blood clot. After recovering, Hilton spoke publicly about finding God during what he called a "miraculous" recovery from the life-threatening health scares.