What was Cesar Gastelum's last post? Mexican influencer shot dead during livestream in Culiacan

A standard livestream turned into a tragedy for Mexican social media creator Cesar Gastelum. The TikTok influencer, recognized for his comedic content, was shot and killed on Tuesday while live-streaming with friends at a fast-food establishment in Culiacán, Sinaloam, according to Reuters. Cesar Gastelum, a TikTok influencer, was killed while livestreaming in Culiacán, amidst ongoing territorial battles among rival cartels. (Instagram/Cesar Gastelum)

Local officials have verified his death and initiated a significant security operation. This incident occurs amidst ongoing violence in Culiacán, linked to competing organized crime factions vying for dominance in the area.

Cesar Gastelum dead: What happened during livestream? Gastelum was conducting a livestream outside a fast food establishment when two persons donned in helmets approached on a motorcycle, as per the report. The footage captured the motorcycle operator seemingly shooting Gastelum before the assailants made their escape.

According to The Independent, the livestream depicted Gastelum engaging with friends just moments prior to the fatal assault. The publication noted that the shooter appeared to aim directly at his head.

Law enforcement and forensic specialists have secured the location and are analyzing the cartridge casings along with CCTV footage in search of evidence.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the two people on the motorcycle have escaped the scene.

It remains uncertain whether Gastélum had been subjected to any threats.

On his Instagram profile, he frequently posted images showcasing his travels, social outings, and moments in front of high-end vehicles.

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Cesar Gastelum's social media influence and his last post Cesar Gastelum amassed nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok, over 100,000 on Instagram, and thousands more on YouTube and Kick. His content has received more than 22 million likes on TikTok alone, with recurring comedic personas such as 'Profe Alducin' and 'El Padre' attracting a dedicated audience.

Just two days before his tragic killing, Gastelum posted what would ultimately be his last Instagram update to his more than 108,000 followers.

The video featured the influencer in a black shirt and hat, embracing and dancing with fellow Sinaloan content creator La Beba, who was dressed in a red gown and holding a bouquet. He captioned the video, "The real strawberry date," accompanied by the song La Cita Fresita 2 by Luis R. Conriquez.

At this time, Gastelum's profile on the streaming platform Kick, where he operated under the username @Compasexor, is no longer available following the deadly shooting.

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