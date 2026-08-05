Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: CM Hemant Soren says ‘doors open’ for student protesters, assures action

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Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: Speaking to the media, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said, "...Many individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail, and investigative agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations. Overall, the agencies are working diligently and effectively on this matter, and I believe we will move forward towards a concrete resolution...I have not spoken with the Home Minister yet, but if the need arises, I will discuss the matter with him."

Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Wednesday, spoke to Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on a hunger strike against the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, and urged him to at least drink water. Heeding his request, Mahato had water on the fourth day of his fast, even as five people under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday night, with the protest intensifying ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly. With this, the number of people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium has risen to six. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto has been fasting at the same venue for the past four days. Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a 26-day fast in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue recently, advised Mahto to at least drink water, as his blood sugar and blood pressure levels were dropping. On his advice, Mahto drank water. What are the demands of the Jharkhand students’ protest? Both factions of the protesters have been demanding since July 25 the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination, as well as reforms in the commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. They are also demanding an inquiry into exam irregularities by the CBI or an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state. The spokesperson of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, Jivan Kumar, said, “Our five friends, including two women, went on hunger strike from Tuesday night to press for our demands.” A core committee meeting will be held shortly to decide whether to hold a 'Tiranga March' in support of students' demands, he said. Sabita Kumari, who is on a hunger strike, said they were "forced" to resort to this form of protest because the government was not fulfilling their demands. Another protester, Habiba, said, “The CM is like our guardian. When children are hungry, a guardian also feels pain. So, we hope that he will listen to our grievances and demands.” "The chief minister says the government is sensitive. It may be, but we want action and justice, not assurance," she said. Hemant Soren reacts Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government was serious about the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time. "With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured," Soren had told reporters in Ranchi. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Babulal Marandi, said the protestors' demands were genuine. “The government should cancel the 14th JPSC exam, and the probe should be handed over to the CBI. The CID, which is investigating the case, has been engaged to cover up the issue.” Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar urged the Jharkhand government to constitute a panel headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the alleged irregularities, while demanding that all JPSC officials be dismissed and the results of the recently held exams be cancelled. The Congress is a major coalition partner in the Hemant Soren-led dispensation in Jharkhand. Action over irregularities Jharkhand Police's CID has so far arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged irregularities, while the JPSC postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances" amid mounting protests, an official said. The CID has also questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte four times since July 28 and raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities. ...Read More

With this, the number of people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium has risen to six. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto has been fasting at the same venue for the past four days. Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a 26-day fast in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue recently, advised Mahto to at least drink water, as his blood sugar and blood pressure levels were dropping. On his advice, Mahto drank water. What are the demands of the Jharkhand students’ protest? Both factions of the protesters have been demanding since July 25 the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination, as well as reforms in the commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. They are also demanding an inquiry into exam irregularities by the CBI or an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state. The spokesperson of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, Jivan Kumar, said, “Our five friends, including two women, went on hunger strike from Tuesday night to press for our demands.” A core committee meeting will be held shortly to decide whether to hold a 'Tiranga March' in support of students' demands, he said. Sabita Kumari, who is on a hunger strike, said they were "forced" to resort to this form of protest because the government was not fulfilling their demands. Another protester, Habiba, said, “The CM is like our guardian. When children are hungry, a guardian also feels pain. So, we hope that he will listen to our grievances and demands.” "The chief minister says the government is sensitive. It may be, but we want action and justice, not assurance," she said. Hemant Soren reacts Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government was serious about the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time. "With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured," Soren had told reporters in Ranchi. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Babulal Marandi, said the protestors' demands were genuine. “The government should cancel the 14th JPSC exam, and the probe should be handed over to the CBI. The CID, which is investigating the case, has been engaged to cover up the issue.” Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar urged the Jharkhand government to constitute a panel headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the alleged irregularities, while demanding that all JPSC officials be dismissed and the results of the recently held exams be cancelled. The Congress is a major coalition partner in the Hemant Soren-led dispensation in Jharkhand. Action over irregularities Jharkhand Police's CID has so far arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged irregularities, while the JPSC postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances" amid mounting protests, an official said. The CID has also questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte four times since July 28 and raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities.