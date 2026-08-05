Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: CM Hemant Soren says ‘doors open’ for student protesters, assures action
Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the government is open to talks with students protesting over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. He also assured that their demands would be considered seriously.
- 1 Mins agoJharkhand LoP's ‘cover up’ charge
- 16 Mins agoBJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of ‘double standards’
- 40 Mins agoThe reason for the protest
- 42 Mins agoJMM's stance on the stir
- 51 Mins agoAbhijeet Dipke says will go to Jharkhand
- 55 Mins agoHow has Congress, JMM's coalition partner, reacted to the stir?
- 56 Mins agoWhat are the protesters' demands?
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoHemant Soren assures action on alleged recruitment exam irregularities, says government's doors open
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoSonam Wangchuk's appeal
Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Wednesday, spoke to Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on a hunger strike against the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, and urged him to at least drink water. Heeding his request, Mahato had water on the fourth day of his fast, even as five people under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday night, with the protest intensifying ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly....Read More
With this, the number of people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium has risen to six.
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto has been fasting at the same venue for the past four days.
Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a 26-day fast in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue recently, advised Mahto to at least drink water, as his blood sugar and blood pressure levels were dropping. On his advice, Mahto drank water.
What are the demands of the Jharkhand students’ protest?
Both factions of the protesters have been demanding since July 25 the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination, as well as reforms in the commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.
They are also demanding an inquiry into exam irregularities by the CBI or an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
The spokesperson of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, Jivan Kumar, said, “Our five friends, including two women, went on hunger strike from Tuesday night to press for our demands.”
A core committee meeting will be held shortly to decide whether to hold a 'Tiranga March' in support of students' demands, he said.
Sabita Kumari, who is on a hunger strike, said they were "forced" to resort to this form of protest because the government was not fulfilling their demands.
Another protester, Habiba, said, “The CM is like our guardian. When children are hungry, a guardian also feels pain. So, we hope that he will listen to our grievances and demands.”
"The chief minister says the government is sensitive. It may be, but we want action and justice, not assurance," she said.
Hemant Soren reacts
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government was serious about the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time.
"With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured," Soren had told reporters in Ranchi.
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Babulal Marandi, said the protestors' demands were genuine. “The government should cancel the 14th JPSC exam, and the probe should be handed over to the CBI. The CID, which is investigating the case, has been engaged to cover up the issue.”
Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar urged the Jharkhand government to constitute a panel headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the alleged irregularities, while demanding that all JPSC officials be dismissed and the results of the recently held exams be cancelled.
The Congress is a major coalition partner in the Hemant Soren-led dispensation in Jharkhand.
Action over irregularities
Jharkhand Police's CID has so far arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged irregularities, while the JPSC postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances" amid mounting protests, an official said.
The CID has also questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte four times since July 28 and raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities.
Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: Jharkhand LoP's ‘cover up’ charge
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Babulal Marandi, said the protestors' demands were genuine. "The government should cancel the 14th JPSC exam, and the probe should be handed over to the CBI. The CID, which is investigating the case, has been engaged to cover up the issue."
Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of ‘double standards’
The BJP on Wednesday came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi, saying he is an "immature and part-time" Leader of the Opposition who is disrupting Parliament because he is "scared" of a comparison between the Narendra Modi government's performance and that of the previous Congress-led UPA dispensation.
Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Gandhi is an "immature", "part-time" and "irresponsible" Leader of the Opposition and is preventing Parliament from functioning because he fears the Modi government's record will expose the Congress.
Referring to Gandhi's remarks on students and examination reforms, Bhatia alleged that the Congress leader is adopting "double standards" by remaining silent on alleged paper leak cases in opposition-ruled states and claimed the Modi government has strengthened the legal framework to curb such offences.
"Jharkhand paper leak -- Rahul Gandhi is missing. Karnataka paper leak -- Rahul Gandhi is missing. Kerala paper leak -- Rahul Gandhi is missing. What is this double standard of Rahul Gandhi? What is this hypocrisy?" he said.
Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: The reason for the protest
The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.
Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: JMM's stance on the stir
JMM General Secretary and National Spokesperson Vinod Pandey said the Jharkhand government will form a high-level committee within one or two days to address their demands.
"JMM stands with aspirants in their protest...we know their demands. Government is will form a high-level committee in one or two days. Examplary actions are going to be taken in 2-3 days on the basis of evidence," Pandey said.
Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke says will go to Jharkhand
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said he will travel to Jharkhand to support the students protesting there over alleged irregularities in the state public service examination and other recruitment tests.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Dipke said, "We will definitely go to Jharkhand, we will stand with them and support their every demand in the agitation."
A large number of job aspirants have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29, demanding that the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and other recruitment examinations be investigated by an independent panel of retired HC judges from outside Jharkhand.
Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: How has Congress, JMM's coalition partner, reacted to the stir?
Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar urged the Jharkhand government to constitute a panel headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the alleged irregularities, while demanding that all JPSC officials be dismissed and the results of the recently held exams be cancelled.
The Congress is a major coalition partner in the Hemant Soren-led dispensation in Jharkhand.
Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: What are the protesters' demands?
The protesters have been demanding since July 25 the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination, as well as reforms in the commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.
They are also demanding an inquiry into exam irregularities by the CBI or an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
The spokesperson of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, Jivan Kumar, said, “Our five friends, including two women, went on hunger strike from Tuesday night to press for our demands.”
A core committee meeting will be held shortly to decide whether to hold a 'Tiranga March' in support of students' demands, he said.
Sabita Kumari, who is on a hunger strike, said they were "forced" to resort to this form of protest because the government was not fulfilling their demands.
Another protester, Habiba, said, “The CM is like our guardian. When children are hungry, a guardian also feels pain. So, we hope that he will listen to our grievances and demands.”
"The chief minister says the government is sensitive. It may be, but we want action and justice, not assurance," she said.
Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: Hemant Soren assures action on alleged recruitment exam irregularities, says government's doors open
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the government is open to talks with students protesting over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. He also assured that their demands would be considered seriously.
Speaking to the media, Jharkhand CM said, "...Many individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail, and investigative agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations. Overall, the agencies are working diligently and effectively on this matter, and I believe we will move forward towards a concrete resolution...I have not spoken with the Home Minister yet, but if the need arises, I will discuss the matter with him."
"The government's doors are open to everyone. Anyone who has demands can come forward and present their concerns. We are already aware of the issues to some extent, and if they present their views, the government will certainly consider them seriously," he further said.
Jharkhand students’ protest LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk's appeal
Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a 26-day fast in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue recently, advised Devendra Nath Mahto to at least drink water, as his blood sugar and blood pressure levels were dropping. On his advice, Mahto drank water.