Instagram outage in US nearly resolved as reports drop, Downdetector shows

Reports of an Instagram outage in the U.S. on Thursday evening dropped significantly, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, indicating that the issue has largely been resolved for many users. A logo of mobile application Instagram is seen on a mobile phone, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023.(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

As of 8:34 p.m. ET, there were only 429 incidents reported, down from 19,431 earlier, according to the website that tracks outages by aggregating status reports from multiple sources.

Instagram owner Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports, so the actual number of affected users may differ.

