Instagram outage in US nearly resolved as reports drop, Downdetector shows

Reuters |
Mar 21, 2025 07:20 AM IST

Reports of an Instagram outage in the US on Thursday evening dropped significantly.

Reports of an Instagram outage in the U.S. on Thursday evening dropped significantly, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, indicating that the issue has largely been resolved for many users.

A logo of mobile application Instagram is seen on a mobile phone, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023.(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
A logo of mobile application Instagram is seen on a mobile phone, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023.(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

As of 8:34 p.m. ET, there were only 429 incidents reported, down from 19,431 earlier, according to the website that tracks outages by aggregating status reports from multiple sources.

Instagram owner Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports, so the actual number of affected users may differ.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
