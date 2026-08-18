UAE says 2 ballistic missiles from Iran detected after Dubai gets phone warnings: ‘On high alert'
The UAE ministry of defence confirms that it is on high alert and fully prepared to deal with any threats,
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government said its air defences detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country, according to a statement shared on social media shortly after residents in Dubai received alerts warning of potential threat from projectiles.
UAE's ministry of defence said in a post on X the first missile fell outside the UAE's territorial waters, while the second fell within the country's territorial waters. It added that UAE air defences remain on high alert and that authorities are prepared to respond to any threats.
“The Ministry of Defense announced that the UAE air defenses detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country, with the first falling outside the country's territorial waters, while the second fell within the territorial waters,” the UAE MoD said on X.
“The Ministry of Defense confirms that it is on high alert and fully prepared to deal with any threats, and to firmly confront anything aimed at undermining the security of the state, thereby ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its interests and national capabilities,” it said.
The UAE government urged the public to obtain all news from official sources in the country and to avoid rumors and false information.
Dubai missile alert
Residents across UAE, including Dubai, received missile alerts on phone on Tuesday for the first time in weeks.
It was the first such alert since a false alarm in June and an alert in July for an attack that ultimately did not enter UAE territory. Before that, the last missile warning came in early May, according to an AFP news agency report.
When the Middle East war began on February 28, the UAE faced the bulk of Iran's attacks, with nearly 3,000 missiles and drones directed at the country - more than any other target in the region.
The UAE reported no attacks after a memorandum of understanding between the two sides came into effect in June. However, that arrangement has since collapsed, while other Gulf states continued to report attacks.
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