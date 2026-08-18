Dubai residents receive missile alert for first time in weeks, UAE warns citizens

“The Ministry of Defence affirms its full readiness to respond to any threat and safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, security, and stability,” the statement added.

The ministry clarified that any sounds heard are the result of air defence interceptions.

“UAE Air Defence Systems have detected a missile threat directed towards the country. Kindly follow warnings and updates issued through official channels,” the post read. An emergency alert was also received by residents of Dubai.

Dubai residents receive missile alert for the first time in weeks amid tensions in West Asia due to the US-Iran war. The UAE's defence ministry said its air defence systems detected a missile threat on Tuesday, according to a post by the ministry on X.

Moments later, the residents got another alert, informing them that the threat had passed and they could resume normal activities.

“Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions, and to follow official instructions,” the alert read.

The defence ministry later said that one missile fell within the UAE's territorial waters, while another fell outside them.

It was the first such alert since a false alarm in June and an alert in July for an attack that ultimately did not enter UAE territory. Before that, the last missile warning came in early May.

Trump says ‘no talks’ with Iran US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that no talks were taking place with Iran and none were scheduled, and he insisted that the Strait of Hormuz was open, contradicting an earlier Iranian assertion that the critical waterway remained shut to shipping.

The receding prospects of a deal to end the nearly six-month conflict drove up oil prices again on Tuesday, while stock markets sagged and borrowing costs for major economies, including the US, hit multi-decade highs, amid concerns about the long-term inflationary and fiscal impact of the crisis.

A temporary ceasefire agreement expired on Monday, and a senior Iranian official told Reuters that his country was shifting to a "fully offensive" military posture amid the diplomatic stalemate, though there were no reports of fresh strikes by either side on Tuesday.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

"The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated," he added.

On Monday, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and special envoy, sounded an optimistic note, saying talks with Iran were still underway and "probably more robust" than ever.