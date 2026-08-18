Trump says no talks scheduled with Iran, claims Hormuz ‘open and operating’
In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran says remains shut for shipping, is “open and operating”.
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said no negotiations had been scheduled between Washington and Tehran, even as a 60-day negotiating period between the two countries ended earlier this week.
In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran says remains shut for shipping, is “open and operating”, adding that all mines in the waterway have been removed.
“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated,” Trump said.
Trump AI image labels Hormuz ‘US territory’
Trump's remarks come even as she shared an AI-generated image of the waterway, which is seen labelled as “New US Territory”, continuing his assertions of claiming control of the strait.
Iran has effectively closed the waterway, through which one-fifth of the world's oil is shipped, in retaliation the US-Israeli offensive which began on February 28 this year.
The image, shared on Truth Social, depicts a blue map of the waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, with the Strait of Hormuz circled inside a frame reading "NEW U.S. Territory" in bold lettering.
Hormuz to remain closed till US meets demands, says Iran negotiator
Meanwhile, top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf earlier today said the Strait of Hormuz will remain shut until the US meets the conditions of a memorandum of understanding which was signed between the countries in June, Reuters news agency reported citing comments published in state media.
“I want to state clearly that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the American commitments stipulated in the memorandum of understanding... are implemented,” Ghalibaf said.
The conditions included America lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, lifting oil sanctions, releasing Tehran's frozen assets, and ending threats and military operations on all fronts, Ghalibaf told Iranian Parliament.
The interim ceasefire after the signing of the MoU unravelled over the strait itself, with Trump saying the deal was “over” on July 7, and Iran too calling it “suspended”. Under the MoU, both countries had set a timeframe of 60 days to negotiate a final deal – covering wider issues including Iran's nuclear programme and the strait.
Iran and Oman have, in recent days, been discussing the future of navigation through the strait, with Tehran saying the geographical coordinates of the route envisaged by both countries were “agreed upon” and they were now framing a joint statement.
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