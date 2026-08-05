Always tired despite sleeping well? Surgeon says obesity could be the reason: ‘Excess body weight affects sleep…’
Are you waking up exhausted despite sleeping 8 hours? Know why obesity could be the reason.
Are you feeling too tired all the time? Often, poor sleep is blamed for persistent fatigue. But if you still feel exhausted after sleeping for seven to eight hours, reducing screen time, and managing stress, it could then mean it is an underlying health condition. According to a surgeon, obesity may be one reason your energy levels are low, and you feel drained throughout the day.
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Dr Nikhil Yadav, HOD of minimal access and robotic surgery at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, told us that obesity may be one of the reasons behind the constant fatigue you may be feeling. "Excess body weight not only affects appearance and mobility but also interferes with sleep quality, energy levels, and overall health,” he explained.
Why does obesity cause excessive fatigue?
You may think that clocking in the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep guarantees adequate rest. In reality, the quality of your sleep also matters. Otherwise, you may wake up feeling groggy and tired the next day. As per Dr Yadav, obesity may affect your energy levels because it disrupts your natural sleep cycle.
So, how does obesity disrupt your natural sleep cycle? Dr Nikhil Yadav elaborated, “Fat accumulates around the neck region, which narrows the airway, increasing the risk of sleep apnea, in which you have trouble breathing during sleep. Even if a person spends 8 hours in bed, interrupted breathing prevents deep restorative sleep, leaving them drained the next day.”
Obesity is also linked to chronic inflammation and insulin resistance, and Dr Yadav informed that both actually cause fatigue. This means there are many interconnected factors responsible for low energy levels and daytime fatigue.
How to manage obesity and restore energy?
The surgeon believed obesity can be managed with the help of lifestyle changes. Here are some of which he recommended:
1. Prioritise balanced meals:
- Choose protein-rich foods, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables for stable energy levels throughout the day.
- Limit processed foods and sugary drinks.
2. Increase body movement:
- Aiming for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity in a day makes a big difference.
- Even brisk walking improves body metabolism and sleep quality.
3. Protect sleep routine:
- Keep track of your sleep and wake times, and reduce screen time before bed.
- Seek medical advice if loud snoring or interrupted breathing is a common occurrence during sleep.
4. Go for body checkups:
- Regular fatigue is not normal.
- Monthly health checkups help identify issues like sleep apnea, diabetes, or thyroid issues before complications arise.
5. Manage stress:
- Chronic stress affects your sleep schedule and appetite, further worsening your health.
- Practice meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises, which will help restore your mental health and also improve your eating habits.
What are the health risks of untreated fatigue?
What happens if you do not take constant fatigue seriously? The surgeon cautioned that more serious health conditions may develop and remain undetected.
“Obesity increases the risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.” Aside from some major health conditions, obesity also influences both physiological and psychological functions negatively. “It also worsens the joint problems, reduces physical activity, and impacts mental health, leading to anxiety, depression, and poor concentration.”
It can become a vicious cycle, as constant exhaustion may make you more likely to remain inactive, potentially leading to further weight gain. Finally, the surgeon advised that if fatigue continues despite healthy sleeping habits, and when it is accompanied by loud snoring, morning headaches, breathlessness, or unexpected weight gain, then it is time to get medical help.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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