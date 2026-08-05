Always tired despite sleeping well? Surgeon says obesity could be the reason: ‘Excess body weight affects sleep…’

Are you feeling too tired all the time? Often, poor sleep is blamed for persistent fatigue. But if you still feel exhausted after sleeping for seven to eight hours, reducing screen time, and managing stress, it could then mean it is an underlying health condition. According to a surgeon, obesity may be one reason your energy levels are low, and you feel drained throughout the day.



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Dr Nikhil Yadav, HOD of minimal access and robotic surgery at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, told us that obesity may be one of the reasons behind the constant fatigue you may be feeling. "Excess body weight not only affects appearance and mobility but also interferes with sleep quality, energy levels, and overall health,” he explained.

Why does obesity cause excessive fatigue? You may think that clocking in the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep guarantees adequate rest. In reality, the quality of your sleep also matters. Otherwise, you may wake up feeling groggy and tired the next day. As per Dr Yadav, obesity may affect your energy levels because it disrupts your natural sleep cycle.

So, how does obesity disrupt your natural sleep cycle? Dr Nikhil Yadav elaborated, “Fat accumulates around the neck region, which narrows the airway, increasing the risk of sleep apnea, in which you have trouble breathing during sleep. Even if a person spends 8 hours in bed, interrupted breathing prevents deep restorative sleep, leaving them drained the next day.”

Obesity is also linked to chronic inflammation and insulin resistance, and Dr Yadav informed that both actually cause fatigue. This means there are many interconnected factors responsible for low energy levels and daytime fatigue.