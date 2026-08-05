‘Skip empty stomach coffee…’: Nutritionist Khushi Chhabra shares food swaps to reduce hair fall, support healthy strands

Finding clumps of hair in your shower drain or on your hairbrush can be worrying, especially when hair fall seems to increase with each passing day. While excessive hair loss can sometimes point to underlying issues such as nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances or certain medical conditions – making it important to consult a healthcare professional – your diet also plays a key role in supporting healthy hair. Making simple, nutrient-rich food swaps can help nourish your hair from within.

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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared simple yet effective food swaps that may help reduce hair fall and support healthier hair growth. In an Instagram video shared on July 27, the nutritionist highlights, “Wondering how to manage hair fall through simple, everyday food swaps? If you are looking for clear guidance on smarter morning and nutritional choices, here is how to upgrade your daily routine. Smart, evidence-based swaps help your body transition from running on empty to thriving on sustained, clean energy.”