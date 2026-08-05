‘Skip empty stomach coffee…’: Nutritionist Khushi Chhabra shares food swaps to reduce hair fall, support healthy strands
Hair fall can happen due to a number of reasons, including what's on your plate. Khushi shares nutrition advice that can help support healthier hair.
Finding clumps of hair in your shower drain or on your hairbrush can be worrying, especially when hair fall seems to increase with each passing day. While excessive hair loss can sometimes point to underlying issues such as nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances or certain medical conditions – making it important to consult a healthcare professional – your diet also plays a key role in supporting healthy hair. Making simple, nutrient-rich food swaps can help nourish your hair from within.
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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared simple yet effective food swaps that may help reduce hair fall and support healthier hair growth. In an Instagram video shared on July 27, the nutritionist highlights, “Wondering how to manage hair fall through simple, everyday food swaps? If you are looking for clear guidance on smarter morning and nutritional choices, here is how to upgrade your daily routine. Smart, evidence-based swaps help your body transition from running on empty to thriving on sustained, clean energy.”
Food habits that increase hairfall
- Coffee in an empty stomach.
- Skipping breakfast.
- Snacking on ultra-processed items.
- Consuming alcohol.
- Eating low-nutrition foods that offer empty calories.
Food habits that reduce hairfall
- Methi dana (fenugreek) seeds soaked overnight in water.
- High protein breakfast.
- Whole food munchies.
- Maintaining hydration.
- Replacing carb-heavy snacks with protein and fibre-rich ones.
Daily routine to reduce hairfall
Khushi shares a comprehensive nutrition guide to help reduce hair fall, covering everything from the best morning foods and healthy snacks to nourishing beverages and simple dietary swaps that support stronger, healthier hair.
- Morning routine: Skip the empty-stomach black coffee, which can spike cortisol and trigger acidity; instead, add nutrient-rich methi (fenugreek) water to improve digestion and balance blood sugar.
- Breakfast habits: Stop skipping breakfast, which can lead to energy crashes; instead, eat a protein-rich breakfast to sustain metabolic health and promote muscle recovery.
- Snack swaps: Cut out heavily processed namkeen, which is loaded with inflammatory fats; instead, snack on pumpkin seeds for a dose of healthy fats and magnesium.
- Beverage choices: Avoid frequent alcohol consumption, which dehydrates and taxes the liver; instead, add electrolytes in water or drink coconut water to support optimal hydration and cellular function.
- Daily munchies: Skip low-nutrition biscuits, which offer empty calories; instead, switch to sprouted mung beans for fibre and a nutrient-dense crunch.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Khushi Chhabra is a clinical nutritionist and founder of Nutrition with Khushi, helping over 150,000 people build healthier eating habits. She holds a B.Sc. in Food, Nutrition and Dietetics from SVT College of Home Science and an M.Sc. in Food and Nutrition from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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