Can drinking black coffee daily reduce fatty liver risk? Hepatologist explains how much to drink and what to avoid

Among the many daily beverages, black coffee has earned quite an impressive reputation for its robust health advantages. Many like to begin their day with a cup of black coffee. Whether it is for appetite control, weight management or simply to boost alertness, black coffee has become a part of daily routine for many.



ALSO READ: Can’t function without coffee and love for it is blinding you? Here’s how to tell if you are overconsuming it Black coffee is looked up to for its many health benefits. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But can this everyday drink also help support your internal organs, and most importantly mitigate risks of serious conditions like fatty liver disease?

Addressing this doubt, Dr Chetan Kalal, hepatologist and liver transplant physician at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, walked us through the correlation between black coffee consumption and fatty liver disease. And indeed, he acknowledged that there is indeed a positive connection as regular coffee consumption may help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and slow its progression in people who already have the condition.

“Coffee consumption has been linked to reduced risk of liver fibrosis (scarring), and a slower progression of chronic liver disease,” he added.