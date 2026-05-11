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    Refreshing Watermelon Feta Salad with Cooling Ingredients and Balanced Flavour for Easy Summer Weight Management Meals

    Watermelon feta salad is a refreshing summer meal made with juicy watermelon, feta cheese, and herbs, offering hydration and light nutrition.

    Published on: May 11, 2026 2:02 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Watermelon feta salad recipe combines juicy fruit, creamy cheese, herbs, and light seasoning to create a summer meal that feels fresh, colourful, and easy to prepare. This salad became widely popular in Mediterranean cuisine, where fresh produce and light meals are common during warm weather. The dish is prepared using watermelon cubes, feta cheese, mint leaves, olive oil, and mild seasonings. Some versions also include cucumber, onions, or leafy greens for extra texture and freshness.

    Watermelon Feta Salad (Freepik)
    Watermelon Feta Salad (Freepik)

    Watermelon feta salad is different from cucumber radish feta salad because it focuses more on juicy sweetness and hydration rather than crunchy vegetables. Compared to tomato salad with sumac and herbs, it has a milder acidity and a stronger sweet-salty balance created by watermelon and feta cheese.

    The salad supports hydration">supports hydration because watermelon contains high water content and natural electrolytes">natural electrolytes. Feta cheese adds protein and minerals">protein and minerals, while herbs and vegetables improve freshness without making the dish heavy. This combination makes it suitable for hot summer days and light lunches.

    Its low calorie ingredients and balanced texture make it suitable for weight management meals. Watermelon provides natural sweetness, mint adds freshness, and feta creates a creamy contrast that improves taste without relying on rich dressings or processed ingredients.

    Fresh Summer Salad Comparison Guide

    Feature

    Watermelon Feta Salad

    Cucumber Radish Feta Salad

    Tomato Salad with Sumac and Herbs

    Main Ingredients

    Watermelon and feta

    Cucumber, radish, feta

    Tomato, herbs, sumac

    Texture

    Juicy and soft

    Crunchy and crisp

    Soft and juicy

    Taste Profile

    Sweet and salty

    Fresh and mildly sharp

    Tangy and herb-based

    Hydration Level

    Very high

    High

    Moderate

    Protein Source

    Feta cheese

    Feta cheese

    Minimal

    Best For Summer

    lunch

    Light side salad

    Fresh side dish

    Preparation Time

    Quick

    Quick

    Very quick

    Summer Suitability

    Very suitable

    Suitable

    Suitable

    Flavour Highlight

    Sweet-salty balance

    Crisp vegetable freshness

    Tangy herb flavour

    Calories

    Low

    Low

    Very low

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    • Prep Time: 10 minutes
    • Cook Time: No cooking required
    • Servings: 2 servings
    • Calories: 140–170 calories per serving
    • Flavour Profile: Sweet, salty, and refreshing
    • Nutrition: Hydrating, low calorie, and mineral-rich
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Chilled Watermelon and Feta Salad with Fresh Herbs and Light Dressing

    This salad combines juicy watermelon with creamy feta cheese and fresh mint leaves. The texture stays refreshing and light, while the sweet and salty flavour combination makes it suitable for hot summer afternoons and easy homemade lunches.

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups watermelon cubes
    • 1/2 cup feta cheese cubes or crumbled feta
    • 1/4 cup cucumber slices
    • 1 tablespoon mint leaves, chopped
    • 1 teaspoon olive oil
    • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
    • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
    • Salt as needed

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Wash and cut the watermelon into medium-sized cubes. Keep the pieces chilled before mixing so the salad remains cool and refreshing during summer.
    2. Slice cucumber thinly and chop fresh mint leaves. Add the watermelon, cucumber, and mint into a large bowl and mix gently.
    3. Add feta cheese carefully to maintain its shape and texture. Avoid overmixing so the salad keeps a fresh appearance.
    4. Combine olive oil, lemon juice, black pepper, and a small amount of salt in a separate bowl. Pour this dressing lightly over the salad ingredients.
    5. Toss the salad gently and serve immediately while chilled. The juicy fruit, herbs, and feta create a balanced summer meal with fresh flavour.

    Tips to Make Watermelon Feta Salad More Refreshing

    Use Chilled Watermelon

    Cold watermelon helps the salad stay refreshing for longer. It also improves texture and makes the dish more suitable for summer meals.

    Add Feta Just Before Serving

    Adding feta at the end helps maintain its soft texture. This prevents the cheese from breaking too much while mixing.

    Avoid Excess Dressing

    A light amount of dressing keeps the salad fresh and balanced. Too much liquid can make the watermelon release excess water.

    Use Fresh Mint Leaves

    Fresh mint adds a cooling flavour and better aroma. It also improves the overall freshness of the salad naturally.

    Cut Ingredients Evenly

    Uniform pieces help maintain balanced flavour in every bite. Even cutting also improves the salad’s appearance and texture.

    Serve Immediately After Mixing

    Freshly mixed salad maintains better texture and flavour. Keeping it too long may release extra moisture from watermelon.

    Nutritional Value of Watermelon Feta Salad

    This salad combines hydrating fruit with protein-rich cheese and fresh herbs, creating a balanced summer meal. Watermelon provides water content and natural sweetness, while feta adds protein and minerals without making the dish heavy.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    150 calories

    Protein

    5 g

    Carbohydrates

    12 g

    Fat

    8 g

    Fibre

    2 g

    Water Content

    High

    Ingredient Contribution to Summer Nutrition

    Each ingredient in watermelon feta salad contributes to hydration, texture, and balanced nutrition. The combination of fruit, herbs, and cheese creates a refreshing meal suitable for warm weather.

    Ingredient

    Nutritional Benefit

    Watermelon

    Provides hydration and natural sweetness

    Feta Cheese

    Adds protein and calcium

    Cucumber

    Improves freshness and water content

    Mint Leaves

    Add aroma and cooling flavour

    Olive Oil

    Provides healthy fats

    Lemon Juice

    Adds freshness and vitamin C

    FAQs

    Is watermelon feta salad good for weight management?

    Watermelon feta salad can support weight management because it uses hydrating and low calorie ingredients. Its balanced combination of fruit and protein helps create a light summer meal.

    Can watermelon feta salad be prepared in advance?

    The ingredients can be cut and stored separately before serving. Mixing everything just before eating helps maintain freshness and texture.

    Which herbs work best in watermelon feta salad?

    Mint and basil work especially well because they add fresh aroma and flavour. These herbs also improve the cooling feel of the salad during summer.

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