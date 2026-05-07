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    How To Prepare High-Protein Tofu Green Salad For Weight Loss Lunch, Easy Steps To Make This Healthy Summer Meal At Home

    High-protein tofu green salad is a low-calorie vegan lunch made with fresh vegetables and tofu, offering balanced nutrition and a light meal option.

    Published on: May 07, 2026 1:10 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A colourful bowl filled with crisp vegetables and protein-rich tofu can easily become a refreshing summer lunch. High protein tofu green salad combines fresh greens, simple seasonings, and lightly cooked tofu to create a meal that feels balanced and easy during hot weather.

    Tofu Green Salad Recipe (Freepik)
    Tofu Green Salad Recipe (Freepik)

    Tofu originated in East Asian cooking and later became popular worldwide due to its versatility and plant-based protein content. This salad blends tofu with cucumber, lettuce, spinach, herbs, and light dressing ingredients to create a simple vegan protein meal. The preparation focuses on minimal cooking, making it suitable for quick homemade lunches.

    Unlike regular salads that mainly depend on vegetables, this tofu green salad includes a stronger protein source, making it more balanced for longer-lasting energy. Compared to paneer salad for weight loss, tofu salad contains less fat and feels lighter, especially during summer.

    The dish supports weight management">supports weight management because tofu provides protein without excessive calories">protein without excessive calories. Green vegetables contribute fibre and water content">fibre and water content, helping maintain a fresh and light meal structure. The use of lemon juice, herbs, and seeds adds flavour without relying on heavy sauces.

    This healthy homemade tofu salad also works well for people looking for nutrient-dense weight loss meals. Tofu contains plant protein, iron, and calcium, while leafy vegetables add vitamins and minerals. The combination creates a quick plant-based lunch that feels refreshing and suitable for everyday eating.

    Difference Between Tofu Green Salad, Regular Salad, and Paneer Salad

    Feature

    Tofu Green Salad

    Regular Salad

    Paneer Salad

    Main Protein Source

    Tofu

    Usually minimal protein

    Paneer

    Texture

    Soft tofu with crunchy vegetables

    Mostly crunchy vegetables

    Soft and dense

    Calories

    Low to moderate

    Low

    Moderate to high

    Protein Content

    High plant protein

    Low

    High dairy protein

    Digestibility

    Light and easy

    Very light

    Slightly heavier

    Best For

    Weight loss and a balanced lunch

    Light side dish

    Protein-rich meals

    Suitable for Summer

    Very suitable

    Suitable

    Moderate

    Fat Content

    Lower

    Very low

    Higher due to paneer

    Cooking Required

    Light cooking for tofu

    Minimal or none

    Light grilling or sautéing

    Meal Type

    Complete light meal

    Side salad

    Main protein salad

    Quick Recipe Overview

    • Prep Time: 15 minutes
    • Cook Time: 5 minutes
    • Servings: 2 servings
    • Calories: 180–220 calories per serving
    • Flavour Profile: Fresh, mildly tangy, and herb-based
    • Nutrition: High protein, fibre-rich, and low calorie
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Fresh Tofu Green Salad with Crunchy Vegetables and Light Dressing

    This tofu green salad combines soft tofu cubes with crisp vegetables and a refreshing dressing. The texture stays light and crunchy, while the herbs and lemon juice create a fresh flavour suitable for summer lunches and quick homemade meals.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup firm tofu cubes
    • 1 cup lettuce leaves, chopped
    • 1/2 cucumber, sliced
    • 1/2 cup spinach leaves
    • 1 small carrot, julienned
    • 1 tablespoon roasted sunflower seeds
    • 1 teaspoon olive oil
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
    • Salt as needed

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Heat a pan lightly and add tofu cubes. Cook for 2–3 minutes until slightly golden from the outside while keeping the inside soft. Remove and allow them to cool slightly.
    2. Wash and prepare all vegetables. Add lettuce, spinach, cucumber, and carrot to a large mixing bowl. Toss gently so the greens remain fresh and crisp.
    3. Prepare a light dressing by mixing olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Stir well until evenly combined.
    4. Add cooked tofu cubes to the vegetables and pour the dressing over the salad. Mix gently so the tofu and vegetables are coated evenly without breaking.
    5. Sprinkle roasted sunflower seeds on top for extra texture and nutrition. Serve immediately as a refreshing high-protein lunch or light summer meal.

    Tips to Make Tofu Green Salad More Refreshing and Balanced

    Use Firm Tofu for Better Texture

    Firm tofu holds its shape better while mixing. It also gives the salad a more balanced bite without becoming too soft.

    Chill Vegetables Before Mixing

    Cold vegetables make the salad feel fresher during summer. Refrigerating cucumber and lettuce for a few minutes improves texture.

    Keep Dressing Light

    Using lemon juice and a small amount of oil helps maintain freshness. Heavy dressings can overpower the vegetables and tofu flavour.

    Add Crunchy Ingredients Carefully

    Seeds and fresh vegetables improve texture naturally. Adding them just before serving helps maintain crispness.

    Avoid Overcooking Tofu

    Light cooking keeps tofu soft inside while adding slight firmness outside. Overcooking can make it dry and chewy.

    Mix Greens Gently

    Tossing lightly helps vegetables stay fresh and crisp. Rough mixing may release excess water from the greens.

    Vegan Ingredients That Can Make Weight Loss Salads More Nutritious

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Chickpeas

    Add plant protein and fibre

    Sprouts

    Improve nutrition and crunch

    Avocado

    Provides healthy fats

    Pumpkin Seeds

    Add minerals and texture

    Quinoa

    Adds protein and complex carbohydrates

    Edamame

    Rich in plant protein

    Red Cabbage

    Adds crunch and antioxidants

    Bell Peppers

    Provide vitamin C and freshness

    Flax Seeds

    Add fibre and omega-3 fats

    Zucchini

    Keeps salads light and hydrating

    Nutritional Value of High-Protein Tofu Green Salad

    This salad combines plant protein, fibre, and hydrating vegetables, making it suitable for balanced lunches and summer meals. Tofu adds protein and calcium">protein and calcium, while fresh greens contribute vitamins and minerals without increasing calories.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    200 calories

    Protein

    14 g

    Carbohydrates

    10 g

    Fat

    11 g

    Fibre

    4 g

    Calcium

    180 mg

    FAQs

    Can tofu green salad be eaten for lunch every day?

    Tofu green salad can be included regularly in lunch meals because it contains protein, fibre, and fresh vegetables. Using different vegetables and seeds can help maintain variety and balanced nutrition.
    Which vegetables go well with tofu in salads?

    Cucumber, lettuce, spinach, bell peppers, carrots, and cabbage pair well with tofu. These vegetables add crunch, hydration, and freshness to the salad.
    How can tofu salad be made more filling without increasing calories?

    Adding sprouts, zucchini, leafy greens, or extra cucumber can naturally increase the volume of a tofu salad. These ingredients help balance the salad while keeping it light.

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