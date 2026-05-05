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    Healthy Rava Kheer Recipe with Simple Ingredients For a Light Dessert and Balanced Nutrition

    Healthy rava kheer is a quick Indian dessert made with semolina, milk, and natural sweeteners, offering protein and a lighter option for festive meals.

    Published on: May 05, 2026 12:53 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Healthy rava kheer recipe brings together semolina, milk, and nuts to create a light dessert that fits easily into everyday and festive cooking. Rava kheer, also known as sooji kheer, is widely prepared across Indian households. It is made by roasting semolina and cooking it with milk until it reaches a smooth consistency. This version focuses on using less sugar and adding protein-rich ingredients like nuts or seeds, making it suitable for current eating habits.

    Healthy Rava Kheer Recipe (Freepik)
    Healthy Rava Kheer Recipe (Freepik)

    Unlike many heavy desserts, this sooji kheer uses minimal ingredients and a short cooking process. It can be prepared in about 15 minutes, making it a quick Indian dessert that works well for both planned meals and sudden cravings. It is often served during festivals or as a simple homemade sweet.

    Healthy rava kheer or sooji kheer is different from regular kheer because it uses controlled sweetness and focuses on balanced ingredients. Traditional versions may include more sugar and richer elements, while this recipe keeps the texture light and the preparation simple.

    This high protein">high protein kheer supports daily nutrition by combining milk and nuts, which provide protein and calcium">protein and calcium. Using natural sweeteners like dates or jaggery helps maintain a balanced sugar level.

    The light consistency makes it suitable for summer, as it feels easy to eat even in warm weather. This sooji kheer healthy version offers a mix of taste and nutrition without relying on heavy ingredients.

    Difference Between Rice Kheer, Rava Kheer, and Makhana Kheer

    Feature

    Rice Kheer

    Rava Kheer

    Makhana Kheer

    Main Ingredient

    Rice

    Semolina (Rava/Sooji)

    Makhana (Fox Nuts)

    Cooking Time

    Longer cooking time

    Quick to prepare

    Moderate cooking time

    Texture

    Creamy and slightly grainy

    Smooth and slightly thick

    Soft with slight crunch

    Flavour

    Profile Rich and mildly sweet

    Light and nutty

    Mild, earthy, and nutty

    Digestibility

    Slightly heavy

    Light and easy to digest

    Light and gentle on stomach

    Protein Content

    Moderate

    Moderate

    Higher due to makhana

    Calorie Level

    Higher

    Moderate

    Lower to moderate

    Best For

    Festive desserts

    Quick desserts

    Light and healthy desserts

    Suitability for Summer

    Can feel slightly heavy

    Light and suitable

    Very suitable and cooling

    Preparation Style

    Slow cooking with milk

    Quick roasting and cooking

    Roasted and simmered in milk

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    • Prep Time: 10 minutes
    • Cook Time: 15 minutes
    • Servings: 3 servings
    • Calories: 180–220 calories per serving
    • Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and creamy
    • Nutrition: Rich in protein, calcium, and fibre
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Light Rava Kheer with Smooth Texture and Balanced Sweetness

    This sooji kheer has a soft and smooth texture with a mild nutty flavour. The consistency remains light and easy, making it suitable for summer meals. The combination of milk and semolina creates a creamy base without making the dish heavy.

    Ingredients

    • 1/2 cup rava (semolina)
    • 2 cups milk
    • 2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or date paste
    • 1 tablespoon chopped almonds
    • 1 tablespoon chopped cashews
    • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
    • 1 teaspoon ghee

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    • Heat ghee in a pan and roast rava on low flame until it turns aromatic.
    • Add milk slowly while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
    • Cook the mixture on low heat until it thickens slightly.
    • Add jaggery powder or date paste and mix well.
    • Stir in chopped nuts and cardamom powder.
    • Cook for a few more minutes until the kheer reaches a smooth consistency.
    • Turn off the heat and let it cool slightly before serving.

    Smart Tips to Improve Taste and Texture

    Roast Rava Evenly

    Roasting rava or sooji on low flame helps develop flavour. It also prevents a raw taste in the final dish.

    Add Milk Gradually

    Pouring milk slowly while stirring prevents lumps. This keeps the texture of the sooji kheer smooth and consistent.

    Use Natural Sweeteners

    Jaggery or date paste helps maintain balanced sweetness. It also adds a mild caramel-like flavour.

    Control Consistency

    Adjusting milk quantity helps manage thickness. Adding a little milk later can loosen the kheer.

    Add Nuts for Texture

    Nuts improve both taste and nutrition. They also add a slight crunch to the sooji kheer.

    Cook on Low Heat

    Slow cooking helps blend flavours properly. It also prevents the mixture from sticking.

    Nutritional Value of Rava Kheer

    According to USDA National Nutrient Database-Total Dietary Fiber, rava kheer provides a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and essential nutrients, making it suitable as a light dessert option.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    200 calories

    Protein

    7 g

    Carbohydrates

    28 g

    Fat

    6 g

    Calcium

    150 mg

    Ingredient Contribution to Balanced Nutrition

    Each ingredient in this sooji kheer plays a role in its nutritional profile. Semolina provides energy, milk adds protein and calcium, and nuts contribute healthy fats. Natural sweeteners help maintain a balanced approach to sweetness.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Rava

    Provides energy

    Milk

    Adds protein and calcium

    Nuts

    Provide healthy fats

    Jaggery

    Natural sweetness

    Cardamom

    Enhances flavour

    FAQs

    Can rava kheer be made without jaggery?

    Rava kheer can be prepared without jaggery by using date paste or other natural sweeteners. These options help maintain balanced sweetness while keeping the recipe simple.

    Is rava kheer suitable for summer?

    Sooji kheer is suitable for summer due to its light texture and simple ingredients. It can also be served slightly cooled for better enjoyment.

    How to store leftover rava kheer?

    Leftover rava kheer can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It can be reheated by adding a little milk to adjust the consistency.

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