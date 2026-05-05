Healthy Rava Kheer Recipe with Simple Ingredients For a Light Dessert and Balanced Nutrition

Healthy rava kheer recipe brings together semolina, milk, and nuts to create a light dessert that fits easily into everyday and festive cooking. Rava kheer, also known as sooji kheer, is widely prepared across Indian households. It is made by roasting semolina and cooking it with milk until it reaches a smooth consistency. This version focuses on using less sugar and adding protein-rich ingredients like nuts or seeds, making it suitable for current eating habits. Healthy Rava Kheer Recipe (Freepik)

Unlike many heavy desserts, this sooji kheer uses minimal ingredients and a short cooking process. It can be prepared in about 15 minutes, making it a quick Indian dessert that works well for both planned meals and sudden cravings. It is often served during festivals or as a simple homemade sweet.

Healthy rava kheer or sooji kheer is different from regular kheer because it uses controlled sweetness and focuses on balanced ingredients. Traditional versions may include more sugar and richer elements, while this recipe keeps the texture light and the preparation simple.

This high protein">high protein kheer supports daily nutrition by combining milk and nuts, which provide protein and calcium">protein and calcium. Using natural sweeteners like dates or jaggery helps maintain a balanced sugar level.

The light consistency makes it suitable for summer, as it feels easy to eat even in warm weather. This sooji kheer healthy version offers a mix of taste and nutrition without relying on heavy ingredients.