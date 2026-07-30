'People’s poop is on everything': Gastroenterologist warns as he explains how to avoid food poisoning while travelling
Travelling soon? A GI doctor warns ‘poop is on everything we touch’. He explains how to avoid food poisoning: wash hands, eat hot, and more.
Few travel nightmares compare to falling ill before a long journey. Stitching a video of a traveller who contracted food poisoning at an airport right before a 10-hour flight, US-based gastroenterologist and health content creator Dr Joseph Salhab shared advice on how travellers can protect themselves against GI distress while on the go. Also read | Falling sick every monsoon? Gastroenterologist shares 5 common digestive problems, warning signs and preventive tips
In a post shared on Instagram on July 29, Dr Salhab — who specialises in digestion, liver health, pancreas health, and nutrition — unpacked the primary transmission routes of stomach bugs and the practical habits travellers should adopt to lower their risk.
'People's poop is on everything we touch'
To prevent foodborne illness, travellers first need to understand how it spreads. Dr Salhab shared that standard hand hygiene goes deeper than just washing off surface dirt. "Most stomach bugs are passed faecal-oral," Dr Salhab said in the video he posted.
"So that means that people's poop is on everything we touch. We're talking about door handles, elevator buttons, shopping carts, grocery store items — so wash your hands right before you eat, ideally with soap and water," he explained.
In his post, he added that germs from stool easily transfer from bathroom surfaces, door handles, and mobile phones to hands, making thorough handwashing right before meals an essential line of defence. Also read | What is the 'vomit bug' spreading across the US? Everything to know about the highly contagious stomach virus
Food and beverage precautions
When navigating airport food courts, buffets, or street food stalls, food temperature and preparation methods are crucial indicators of safety. Dr Salhab recommended choosing foods that are freshly cooked and served hot, while actively avoiding items that have been left standing at room temperature.
"Avoid foods that have been sitting out at room temperature, especially in the airport," Dr Salhab advised in the video, citing high-risk items like meat, seafood, dairy products, rice, and sauces in his post.
For uncooked produce and beverages, his advice was equally straightforward:
⦿ Avoid raw foods: Skip raw salads, unpeeled fruits, and uncooked vegetables.
⦿ Stick to sealed drinks: "Drink only factory-sealed beverages, and avoid tap water and ice if you can."
A preventive option: bismuth subsalicylate
For travellers visiting higher-risk destinations, Dr Salhab pointed to an over-the-counter option many may not be aware of: bismuth subsalicylate (the active ingredient in pepto-bismol).
"Finally, if you're travelling to a high-risk area, if you take bismuth before and during your trip, you can reduce your risk of traveller's diarrhoea by up to 65 percent," Dr Salhab shared in the video, adding, "But you just have to make sure you take it before and while you're on your trip, and make sure you clear that with your doctors."
While clinical studies and travel medicine guidelines include bismuth subsalicylate as a preventive option, Dr Salhab cautioned that it is not suitable for everyone. Bismuth can interact with certain medications — including aspirin and blood thinners — and may be unsafe for individuals with specific medical conditions, he highlighted. Travellers should consult a healthcare professional prior to starting any preventive regimen.
While no strategy guarantees 100 percent protection against food poisoning, following stringent food safety guidelines and maintaining strong hand hygiene significantly reduces the chances of spending a trip — or a 10-hour flight — in misery.
As Dr Salhab summarised in his caption: "Even if you do everything right, food poisoning and travellers’ diarrhoea can still happen. But practicing good hand hygiene, choosing freshly cooked foods, and following food safety recommendations can significantly lower your risk while traveling."
More about the expert
Dr Joseph Salhab is a double board-certified US-based gastroenterologist and health content creator known online as The Stomach Doc on Instagram. He practices in Florida, and shares nutritional and digestive health tips with millions of followers.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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