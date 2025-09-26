Gastroenterologist reveals why fancy salts like Himalayan or sea salt do not meet your health requirements

Fancy salts like Himalayan and sea salt have gained popularity for their unique flavours and perceived health benefits, leading many to believe they are a “better” alternative to regular table salt. However, these specialty salts often lack a crucial nutrient, which plays a key role in maintaining thyroid and gut health. Dr Salhab mentions that Himalayan salt lacks one crucial mineral that is essential for gut and thyroid health.(Pexel)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, is explaining why solely relying on specialty salts like Himalayan salt and sea salt can lead to health problems. In an Instagram video posted on September 26, he emphasised iodine’s vital role in supporting gut and thyroid health, while also recommending food-based alternatives to help meet daily iodine needs, if you use specialty salts regularly.

Why Himalayan salt falls short

According to Salhab, “Most specialty salts (like Himalayan or sea salt) are not fortified with iodine, which historically helped prevent iodine deficiency.” Table salt is one of the primary dietary sources of iodine. While the body only needs small amounts, cutting it out completely can put you at risk of iodine deficiency. If you use specialty salts, the gastroenterologist recommends eating an iodine-rich diet to prevent deficiency and promote optimal thyroid and gut health.

Iodine-rich food sources

Dr Salhab assures that even if you are using non-iodised salts, it is fairly easy to meet your iodine needs through various foods. He explains, “For most adults, the recommended daily intake is around 150 micrograms, which is quite achievable through a varied diet that includes several of these foods throughout the week.” He suggests the following:

Seafood - According to the gastroenterologist, “Seafood is among the richest sources, with fish like cod, tuna, shrimp, salmon, sardines, and halibut providing excellent amounts, while seaweed (though amounts can vary widely).”

Dairy products - Dairy items like milk, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, and cottage cheese contain good levels of iodine, especially because they are processed using iodine-containing solutions.

Eggs - Dr Salahb suggests eggs because they are another reliable source of iodine, with most of it concentrated in the yolk.

Legumes - Some plant-based options to up your iodine intake include legumes like navy beans, lima beans, and chickpeas.

Fruits and veggies - Dr Salhab highlights, “Vegetables and fruits such as potatoes (especially when eaten with the skin), corn, green beans, summer squash, bananas, strawberries, cranberries, and prunes all contribute iodine to your diet.”

Grains - Grains from enriched bread products, pasta and some cereals can also provide iodine.

Poultry - According to Dr Salhab, “Poultry and meat options like turkey breast, chicken, ground beef, and beef liver contain moderate amounts.”

Nuts and seeds - The doctor also adds that some nuts and seeds may content trace amounts of iodine, depending on the soil quality.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.