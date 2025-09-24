Gastroenterologist explains why hangovers often come with diarrhea; warns ‘alcohol is most toxic for your digestion’

Often, when you are drinking alcohol with friends and family, there is a chance that the hangover the next day might manifest into a headache or vomiting. However, for some, it ends with diarrhoea. Alcohol makes it harder for your gut to handle carbs and sugars, and excess bile in the colon acts like a natural laxative.

Why does it happen? Research says that small amounts of alcohol may cause the digestive system to work more quickly than usual, which can result in diarrhoea. In a September 24 Instagram video, Dr Joseph Salhab, MD, a gastroenterologist, explained why sometimes ‘the hangover manifests in the form of poop instead of vomiting all morning’.

The alcohol poops

Sharing the video, Dr Salhab explained that alcohol disrupts our digestion, speeding things up so food and fluids pass through before they can be absorbed.

He cautioned, “It makes it harder for your gut to handle carbs and sugars, and excess bile in the colon acts like a natural laxative. Combined with irritation of the gut lining, this creates the closest thing to a 'leaky' effect - leading to hangover diarrhoea.”

Why does this happen?

According to the gastroenterologist, alcohol is one of the most toxic substances for your digestion, and that's why hangovers often come with diarrhoea afterwards.

He explained, “Alcohol irritates your gut lining, disrupts the absorption of food, and causes the closest thing to a leaky gut. It also disrupts your gut microbiome, creating more gas and bloating.” On top of that, per the gastroenterologist, alcohol affects your bile and digestive enzymes, making it difficult for fats to be digested properly.

Often, when people consume alcohol, it is in the form of mocktails. Dr Salhab pointed out that these sugary mixers pull in even more water, which leads to increased diarrhoea.

“The bottom line is that your gut cannot absorb nutrients properly, resulting in everything coming out quickly. It’s better to just avoid alcohol,” he stressed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.