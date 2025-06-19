Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Gastroenterologist explains how drinking alcohol for only one night could also harm your body, trigger leaky gut

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 19, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab warns that binge drinking can cause a 'leaky gut', letting harmful toxins enter the bloodstream.

Drinking alcohol may have become a symbol of letting go and having a good time with your friends, but even one night of drinking could harm your body. Even if you are an occasional drinker, the effects of alcohol could last up to 24 hours.

The more you drink, the worse gut leakage becomes; even a single night of binge drinking can cause a much more severe reaction. (Freepik)
The more you drink, the worse gut leakage becomes; even a single night of binge drinking can cause a much more severe reaction. (Freepik)

Also Read | Nutritionist explains how protein helps in muscle growth and fat loss: Boosting metabolism to aiding recovery

Dr Joseph Salhab, MD (gastroenterology), often shares tips and facts about gut and kidney health on Instagram. In a video shared on June 18, he explained how drinking alcohol for only one night can ‘trigger a leaky gut, allowing bacterial toxins to enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation for 24 hours.’

What happens when you binge drink, even for one night?

Dr Salhab quoted a 2014 study to explain what happens to your body when you binge drink even for one night. Per the gastroenterologist, the research found that just one night of binge drinking can seriously mess with your gut.

He wrote, “It essentially makes your intestines ‘leaky’, allowing harmful bacterial toxins to escape and get into your bloodstream. The study clearly showed that the more you drank, the worse this gut leakage became, with a single night of binge drinking causing a much more severe reaction.”

What is leaky gut?

According to the gastroenterologist, there is no disease called ‘leaky gut’. “It describes a phenomenon that can happen with certain other gut diseases or chemical toxins, such as alcohol,” he explained.

“The term ‘leaky gut’ is often misused on social media. It is a real medical phenomenon where increased intestinal permeability occurs as a result of disease processes. In certain conditions like celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and even critical illness or infections, the gut lining can become compromised, allowing larger molecules to pass through – a phenomenon sometimes referred to as ‘leaky gut’ in popular media,” Dr Joseph added.

Per the expert, while the term itself is often oversimplified or misapplied, the underlying pathophysiology is very real and well-documented in medical literature.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
