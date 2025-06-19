Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Nutritionist explains how protein helps in muscle growth and fat loss: Boosting metabolism to aiding recovery

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 19, 2025 07:11 AM IST

Nutritionist Twincy Ann Sunil explains how protein plays a vital role in muscle growth and overall health, and explains its role in fat reduction. 

When you are trying to lose fat, gain muscle, and become a healthier version of yourself, it is often recommended to increase your protein intake. But why does protein play such an important role in muscle growth and fat loss? In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Twincy Ann Sunil, (dietitian and nutritionist) Bachelor's in clinical nutrition and dietetics, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, explained the science behind it.

Protein diets guarantee that your body has all the needed resources to help with the recovery process, reduce muscle soreness and enable you to train regularly. (Shutterstock)
Protein diets guarantee that your body has all the needed resources to help with the recovery process, reduce muscle soreness and enable you to train regularly. (Shutterstock)

How does protein intake help in muscle growth and fat loss

Per the nutritionist, protein intake after exercise increases Muscle Protein Synthesis (MPS), during which your body repairs and develops muscle fibres. “This is highly important for muscle recovery and development,” she stressed.

“Protein also supplies your body with the required quantity of amino acids, which can be found in animal sources like dairy products, eggs, and meat. Additionally, the amino acids include leucine, which is a stimulator of MPS, crucial in muscle repair,” the nutritionist added.

A rise in protein intake in your diet helps in the suppression of ghrelin (the hunger hormone). (Freepik)
A rise in protein intake in your diet helps in the suppression of ghrelin (the hunger hormone). (Freepik)

Here's how protein diets help:

  • Protein diets guarantee that your body has all the needed resources to help with the recovery process, reduce muscle soreness, and enable you to train regularly.
  • Protein helps in boosting metabolism, and it has the highest TEF (The Thermal Effect of Food), which is the amount of calories burned up during the digestion process.
  • According to the nutritionist, the TEF helps to boost the metabolism, which leads to quicker burning of calories than carbohydrates and fats.
  • The rise in protein intake also helps in the suppression of ghrelin (the hunger hormone), and in turn, it helps one feel contented. Therefore, there's no urge to eat sooner, and this also helps with reducing the habit of overeating.

The role of protein intake

Explaining the role of protein intake, Twincy stressed that it is essential in body building, reducing fat, and improving bone health. Additionally, it also plays an important role in supporting your cells, tissues, and organs. “In case an individual is interested in building their body physique, then protein must comprise the larger percentage of their diet plan,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Nutritionist explains how protein helps in muscle growth and fat loss: Boosting metabolism to aiding recovery
