What is spiritual yoga? Experts explain why it's more than physical poses

For many people, yoga begins with a mat and ends with a workout. It is often seen as a way to improve flexibility, build strength or ease stress. But according to yoga teachers and spiritual leaders, that is only one part of a much larger practice.

Ancient yogic traditions describe yoga as a path that includes breath, meditation, self-awareness and conscious living alongside physical postures. Experts say understanding these deeper roots can help people experience yoga beyond fitness.

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Yoga is more than stretching, say experts Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, believes one of the biggest misconceptions about yoga is that it is simply a form of exercise.

"In the western part of the world, if you utter the word 'Yoga,' people think of impossible physical postures. This is a very distorted idea of what Yoga is. Yoga is not about bending and twisting your body or holding your breath," he explains. Instead, he describes yoga as "a mechanism and a technology" that helps people experience life with greater clarity.

He also points out that asanas, or physical postures, are only a preparatory part of the practice.

"Yoga is not a practice, a particular action, or a posture. It is a way of being," Sadhguru says, adding that a person experiences yoga when they begin to feel connected with everything around them rather than separate from it.

According to the Isha Foundation, the word "yoga" literally means "union" and refers to an inner state in which a person experiences everything as part of themselves. While millions practise yoga for its health benefits, the tradition is rooted in self-transformation and inner awareness.

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Why breath and meditation matter as much as poses Experts say physical postures prepare the body, but breathwork and meditation help cultivate awareness.

The Isha Foundation explains that yogasanas are "not exercises" but subtle processes that can be practised with increasing levels of awareness, including attention to breath and inner sensations.

This philosophy echoes the teachings of the ancient Yoga Sutras, where physical postures form just one aspect of an eightfold path that also includes ethical living, breath control, concentration and meditation. Together, these practices aim to quiet the mind and encourage deeper self-understanding.

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Bringing spiritual yoga into everyday life Experts say embracing the spiritual side of yoga does not require withdrawing from daily responsibilities or spending hours in meditation.

Simple practices such as conscious breathing before beginning the day, sitting quietly for a few minutes after a yoga session, practising gratitude or approaching daily activities with greater awareness can all become part of a spiritual yoga routine.

Sadhguru also encourages people to look beyond physical ability. "With age, your physical agility may go down. Your Aliveness need not go down," he recently wrote, highlighting that yoga is ultimately about nurturing one's inner vitality rather than chasing physical perfection.

For beginners, experts suggest starting with consistency instead of complexity. A few mindful postures combined with slow breathing and a few minutes of meditation may help create a practice that supports both physical well-being and inner balance. While yoga can improve flexibility and strength, its deeper purpose, they say, lies in helping people become more present, aware and connected in everyday life.