Does ORS stop diarrhoea? Dr Abhishek Mehendale debunks 4 common myths about oral rehydration solution

Diarrhoea and vomiting are among the leading causes of dehydration in young children, yet one of the simplest and most effective treatments, oral rehydration solution (ORS), continues to be surrounded by misconceptions, according to physician Dr Abhishek Mehendale.

Also Read | What are the early and late symptoms of breast cancer? Raipur oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma explains

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mehendale pointed out that such myths often delay appropriate care and that clearing up a few common misunderstandings can make a real difference when a child, or even an adult, falls ill.

He went on to debunk 4 common myths, which are presented as follows.

Myth 1: ORS stops diarrhoea Many parents expect ORS to stop diarrhoea or vomiting. However, that is not the case, noted Dr Mehendale. However, the physician noted that ORS does have an important role to perform in that situation.

This involves replacing the water and essential electrolytes lost during these illnesses, allowing the body to stay hydrated while the underlying infection resolves.

“Continuing ORS during diarrhoeal illness is one of the most effective ways to prevent dehydration-related complications,” he noted.

Myth: Any electrolyte drink can work as ORS While there are many colourful bottled drinks and products that are marketed similarly to ORS, they are not functionally the same.

“Many contain far more sugar than WHO-recommended ORS formulations, which may increase the osmotic load in the intestine and can worsen diarrhoea rather than improve hydration,” cautioned Dr Mehendale.

“For children with diarrhoea or vomiting, use a standard WHO-formulation ORS prepared exactly as directed on the sachet,” he advised.

Myth 3: Vomiting means ORS should be stopped Vomiting is often part of the illness, and is not a reason to discontinue the application of ORS.

“Waiting for five to ten minutes before restarting with small, frequent spoonfuls is usually far better tolerated than offering large volumes at once. Gradual, consistent intake helps even when a child has vomited,” shared Dr Mehendale.

Myth: Plain water is a good replacement for ORS Water alone cannot replace the sodium and glucose lost during diarrhoea, pointed out the physician. ORS is designed around a precise balance of these ingredients because they work together to improve water absorption from the intestine.

“Fruit juices and sugary drinks are also poor substitutes, as excess sugar may aggravate diarrhoea,” noted Dr Mehendale.

“Equally important is preparing ORS correctly. Always dissolve the entire sachet in the exact volume of clean water mentioned on the packet. Never estimate the quantity, and discard any unused solution after 24 hours to avoid bacterial growth,” he added.

Dr Mehendale did observe that the use of ORS should never delay medical attention if a child becomes unusually sleepy, is unable to drink, passes very little urine, has blood in the stool or continues to vomit repeatedly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Abhishek Mehendale, MBBS, MD, serves as Consultant - General Medicine at Surya Mother & Child Super Speciality Hospital. He has over 14 years of clinical experience.