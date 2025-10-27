Doctors warn sugary 'ORS' drinks can be more dangerous than diarrhea itself, share tips to prevent dehydration in kids

Often, when children experience diarrhea or vomiting, parents' first instinct is to give them over-the-counter ORS or Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to prevent or treat dehydration. But is it safe? An ongoing public health debate around misleading ORS labels has put the spotlight on the viability of these products. Earlier in October, India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), directed all food and beverage companies to stop using the term ORS as a prefix or suffix in the name, label, advertisement, or trademark of any food or beverage product. These include fruit-based drinks, non-carbonated beverages and ready-to-drink formulations. However, the Delhi High Court put an interim stay on the ‘ban’ following a petition by JNTL Consumer Health (India), a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, allowing the company to continue selling its ORS-branded product while managing existing stock in the market. Child health experts have expressed serious concerns about sugary drinks that look like ORS products. Doctors warn: Sugary 'ORS' drinks could be more dangerous than diarrhoea itself!(Adobe Stock)

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a Hyderabad-based paediatrician, has been campaigning against beverage companies that misuse the term "ORS" to sell sugary drinks as hydration options, for eight years. She celebrated the FSSAI advisory with an emotional Instagram post, celebrating the victory regarding drinks which are likely to have ten times more sugar than what the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends.

The WHO recommends an optimal sugar content of around 13.5 grams per litre in oral rehydration solution (ORS). In contrast, these sugary drinks can contain 110-120 grams of sugar. This could make dehydration worse in children.

What are the side effects of misleading ORS?

Using the wrong rehydration solutions can have serious effects. Dr Dhanasekar Kesavelu, paediatrician at Apollo Hospitals, tells Health Shots that blood tests from affected children often show very low sodium and very high sugar levels. There have even been cases where infants experienced life-threatening issues, like brain bleeding and seizures, due to the wrong hydration solutions being used.

Dr Srinivas Midivelly, a paediatrician at Yashoda Hospital, says that over the years: “I have noticed an alarming increase in hospital admissions due to moderate to severe dehydration caused by misleading drinks. When mixed correctly, the right Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) can save lives. However, many children are experiencing health problems that can easily be avoided.”

How do you prepare oral rehydration solutions for ORS?

Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) can save lives, but it must be prepared and used correctly. It's important to choose WHO-approved sachets and for parents to follow the mixing instructions exactly. As Dr Kesavelu said, "No energy or sports drink can replace true ORS."

Caregivers want the best for children. They trust that the products found in pharmacies are safe for their health. However, Dr Santosh points out a worrying reality from the past: “Eight years ago, many children's health got worse because of these 'ORS' drinks. Luckily, no deaths were linked to them, but it was frustrating to see the focus on profits instead of children's health.”

Takeaway for parents

As you think about how important it is for children to stay hydrated, keep in mind these key points:

Trust authentic ORS only: Always choose ORS sachets approved by WHO and follow the mixing instructions carefully. It’s best to buy them from a trusted pharmacist who knows the difference. Beware of marketing: Be wary of drinks that claim to help with hydration. They might not be as effective as claimed. Learn about their ingredients and how much sugar they contain. Educate others: Tell other parents, friends, and family about this information so they can stay informed too. Prioritise health over trends: The market is filled with health trends and sugary drinks. Focus on proven ways to keep your children hydrated. Ensure proper fluid intake, apart from feeding them hydrating foods such as cucumber. You could give your child natural electrolyte-rich drinks like coconut water or homemade lemon-salt-sugar water. Consult healthcare professionals: If you have concerns about staying hydrated, talk to a trusted healthcare provider before making any decisions.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)