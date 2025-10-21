Festive season puffiness? These de-bloat breakfast drinks come Harvard-doc approved

We’ve all been there one-too-many times — a great night, followed by a groggy, puffy and very…well, rounded morning. Still in the thick of festivities, if you’re hoping to snugly jiggle into your glittering fit for the evening, Harvard-trained doctor, Dr. Saurabh Sethi has just the brekky options for you. Matcha latte to berry smoothies: Breakfast drinks to fight the festive bloat

Unsweetened matcha latte Ingredients: matcha powder (ceremonial grade preferred) - 1tsp, hot water - 1/3 cup, almond or oat milk - 1/2 cup

Method: Add the matcha powder to a small, flat-bottomed bowl and swirl with the matcha whisk to avoid clumping. Pour in the hot water and gently whisk in a W-shape to foam while your milk warms. Use a frother to foam the warmed almond or oat milk. Pour the matcha concoction into your cup followed by the milk.

A teaspoon of agave goes great with this though Dr. Sethi recommends having this unsweetened.

(recipe from Two Spoons)

Want something a little more filling? Look no further than option 2.

Berry-almond milk smoothie Ingredients: Frozen raspberries - 3/4 cup, frozen blueberries - 1/2 cup, almond milk - 3/4 cup, Greek yoghurt - 2tbsps

Method: Simply blend all ingredients till thick and smooth and serve immediately.

(recipe from Fresh Apron)

Want a slightly desi kick? A tall glass of creamy, unsweetened lassi also works great!

Lassi Ingredients: Fresh curd - 2 cups, cold water/milk - 1 cup, cardamom powder - 1tsp, saffron strands - 10 to 12, ice cubes - 6 to 8, chopped nuts - 1 to 2tbsps

Method: Simply whisk the curd by hand or machine until it becomes smooth. Then go in with the milk or water and ice cubes and repeat the process till a frothy layer forms atop. Add the spicing and nuts as per taste and enjoy.

(recipe from Dassana’s Veg Recipes)

Which of these breakfast drinks will you be sipping on this festive week?