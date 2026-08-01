Logan, Utah fire update: USU vegetation fire on Canyon Road; first details as scary visuals emerge from Cache County

Several people shared visuals of the fire at Logan. “Grass fire in the Island area in Logan,” one added.

There are no reports on injuries yet and a cause for the fire is not known at this time.

“Units on scene of a rapidly moving vegetation fire , 5-10 acres, with localized evacuations occurring per radio traffic,” the notification reads. “Crews conducting structure protection in the area of 1420 E. This is being called the USU Fire per radio traffic,” a further notification adds.

A vegetation fire dubbed the USU fire was reported in Logan, Utah on Saturday, August 1. The blaze was reported at the 1400 block of Canyon Road, in Logan, in Cache County. The fire is at 5 acres as per Watchduty, which tracks live fire breakouts.

USU Logan fire: Reactions pour in Several people reacted to the news of the Logan fire. “Any residents within a 1 mile radius of 600 E & Canyon Rd in Logan, evacuate to safety immediately. Responders are battling a wildland fire at this time,” a scanner page on X noted.

Another added on Facebook “Grass fire on Canyon Road in Logan. Update: One house roof on fire, with another structure being threatened. Fire trucks had to find an alternate route due to the road construction on Canyon Rd. Update: RESIDENTS IN THE ISLAND AREA BEING EVACUATED”.

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Several people commented on this post. “Can anyone share the official info on evacuation zone? My parents live in the island and are likely asleep. I need to know if I should take action,” one asked.

One person shared a message which read those in the area of Canyon Road, Island, and Logan Canyon, had been asked to evacuate.

Another added “My mom just got a message to evacuate and she lives clear over on 560 east and 200 south.” Yet another said “Used to live in Island drive!,” while some offered prayers amid news of the fire.

A message was also sent on a local group about the evacuation plans.