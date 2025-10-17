Emotional doctor cries on camera, declares victory after FSSAI's latest ORS directive: Here's what she is celebrating

Hyderabad-based paediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Santosh has won hearts with her emotional reaction to a latest directive regarding Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) - a cause she has been advocating for since almost a decade. “We have won it,” she cried in an Instagram video, shared after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) introduced a new rule to protect children's health across India. The directive says that no brand can sell ORS unless it gets official approval from the World Health Organization (WHO). This change responds to growing concerns about the misuse of the ORS label, which could put children at risk. The goal is to ensure only safe and effective products are available to those in need, highlighting the importance of keeping children healthy, especially during public health challenges. Salt water increases the electrolyte content of the water. Do you know it is the best form of ORS?(Adobe Stock)

What is ORS?

Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) are essential for treating dehydration, especially in children with severe diarrhoea, heat stroke, or illnesses that cause significant fluid loss. ORS is a specific mix of salt and sugar that you dissolve in clean water. When given correctly, ORS effectively helps combat childhood diarrhoea and restores necessary hydration. It’s important to use oral rehydration solution (ORS) with the help of a doctor. Misusing ORS can be dangerous and may cause salt toxicity. This highlights the need for clear labels and approved formulas.

So far, the rules allowed products like fruit drinks and non-carbonated beverages to include the term "ORS" in their names. This was okay as long as the products included disclaimers stating, "The product is not an ORS formula as recommended by the WHO." However, many consumers did not notice or understand these disclaimers, which led to confusion about the products.

The FSSAI has cancelled previous orders to take a strong stance against misleading labels. Dr Sivaranjani Santosh has been actively campaigning against this mislabeling. Dr Santosh thanked the community for their support, saying, “Thanks to every parent, doctor, and advocate who stood by me for this cause!”

Who is Dr Sivaranjani Santosh?

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh is a paediatrician who has been pointed out the serious problem with misleading labels on oral rehydration solutions (ORS). In an Instagram post, she shared her frustration about the slow response from regulatory authorities, saying, “So, basically, children need to die for the drug regulatory authority to wake up!” She is concerned about products like ORSL, RebalanzVitORS, and ORSFIT, which claim to be ORS but do not meet the World Health Organization's standards for formulation.

Dr Santosh warns that drinks with high sugar substitutes can be harmful when used to treat diarrhoea. Unfortunately, many child deaths caused by diarrhoea complications are not recognised. Reports often list these deaths simply as "diarrhoea and dehydration" without considering that these sugary drinks may have contributed to the problem. Dr Santosh is asking her fellow doctors who work with children to keep track of the specific fluids given to kids who die from diarrhoea.

How to identify original ORS?

Many products claim to be Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), so parents and caregivers need to be careful. Here are some tips to help you identify real WHO-approved ORS: