Is drinking more water always better? Nephrologist Dr Suman Sethi explains the truth about hydration and kidney health

Water is often considered the simplest prescription for good health, and rightly so. It helps the kidneys remove waste products, maintain electrolyte balance, and regulate blood pressure.

Also Read | Do you get sick while travelling? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 supplements that can help

However, in an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suman Sethi shared that it is a myth that drinking excessive amounts of water automatically makes the kidneys healthier. The truth is, more is not always better.

“Our kidneys are remarkably efficient organs,” noted the nephrologist. “For most healthy individuals, the body's natural thirst mechanism is enough to signal when you need fluids.”

Daily water requirements vary from person to person depending on factors such as age, climate, physical activity, diet, and underlying health conditions. As per Dr Sethi, there is no one-size-fits-all number that everyone should aim for.

Effects of drinking excessive water The importance of adequate hydration cannot be overstated, especially during hot weather, exercise, fever, or illnesses that cause fluid loss.

“People who have a history of kidney stones may also benefit from higher fluid intake, as producing enough urine helps reduce the concentration of stone-forming minerals,” stated Dr Sethi.