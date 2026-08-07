Is drinking more water always better? Nephrologist Dr Suman Sethi explains the truth about hydration and kidney health
There is a difference between staying well-hydrated and drinking excess water. Dr Suman Sethi explains where to draw the line and why it is important.
Water is often considered the simplest prescription for good health, and rightly so. It helps the kidneys remove waste products, maintain electrolyte balance, and regulate blood pressure.
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However, in an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suman Sethi shared that it is a myth that drinking excessive amounts of water automatically makes the kidneys healthier. The truth is, more is not always better.
“Our kidneys are remarkably efficient organs,” noted the nephrologist. “For most healthy individuals, the body's natural thirst mechanism is enough to signal when you need fluids.”
Daily water requirements vary from person to person depending on factors such as age, climate, physical activity, diet, and underlying health conditions. As per Dr Sethi, there is no one-size-fits-all number that everyone should aim for.
Effects of drinking excessive water
The importance of adequate hydration cannot be overstated, especially during hot weather, exercise, fever, or illnesses that cause fluid loss.
“People who have a history of kidney stones may also benefit from higher fluid intake, as producing enough urine helps reduce the concentration of stone-forming minerals,” stated Dr Sethi.
However, drinking water far beyond the body's needs does not “flush” the kidneys or improve their function.
“In fact, consuming excessive amounts of water in a short period can dilute sodium levels in the blood, leading to a serious condition called hyponatremia, which may cause headaches, nausea, confusion, and in severe cases, seizures,” noted the nephrologist.
On the other hand, she cautioned that individuals with chronic kidney disease, heart failure, or those undergoing dialysis often need personalised advice regarding fluid intake.
“For them, drinking too much water can lead to swelling, breathlessness, elevated blood pressure, and additional strain on the heart and kidneys. This is why following social media trends or blanket hydration advice can sometimes do more harm than good,” stated Dr Sethi.
How to keep hydration level in check?
As per Dr Sethi, a practical way to judge hydration is to pay attention to the body.
“Feeling thirsty, having dark yellow urine, or experiencing dizziness can indicate dehydration, while pale yellow urine generally reflects adequate hydration. However, urine colour alone isn't always a perfect guide, as certain foods, vitamins, and medications can influence it,” she shared.
The key message is simple: hydration should be smart, not excessive. In the words of the nephrologist, “Listen to your body's signals, stay hydrated according to your lifestyle and environment, and seek medical advice if you have kidney disease or other chronic conditions.”
Healthy kidneys don't need extreme water intake; they need consistent care, a balanced diet, regular health check-ups, and good control of conditions like diabetes and hypertension. When it comes to water, the right amount is always better than the maximum amount.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Suman Sethi, MBBS. MD, DM, is the director and head of the Institute of Nephrology at RG Hospitals, Ludhiana. She has more than 14 years of clinical and teaching experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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