Creamy Plant-Based Butter Chicken Recipe With Tofu, Tomatoes, And Aromatic Spices For A Delicious Vegan Meal
The plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe uses tofu, dairy-free ingredients, and spices to create a creamy, protein-rich version of the Indian curry.
A creamy tomato gravy, fragrant spices, and golden tofu pieces bring a fresh twist to one of India's best-loved curries. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe replaces chicken, butter, and dairy cream with tofu, vegan yoghurt, plant-based butter or oil, and cashew cream or coconut milk. These simple swaps create a rich and creamy curry while keeping the recipe completely vegan without changing its familiar flavours.
Butter chicken originated in Delhi during the 1950s and quickly became popular across India and around the world. The vegan version follows the same cooking method by preparing a smooth tomato-based gravy with onion, garlic, ginger, Kashmiri chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric, cumin, and kasoori methi. Pressed tofu is marinated in dairy-free yoghurt and spices before being lightly cooked and added to the creamy sauce. Unlike classic butter chicken that uses chicken, butter, and fresh cream, plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe relies on tofu and plant-based ingredients that naturally reduce saturated fat and cholesterol while providing complete plant protein, dietary fibre, and essential nutrients.
The combination of tofu, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and antioxidant-rich spices offers several health benefits. Tofu provides all nine essential amino acids that support muscle repair, while tomatoes, turmeric, ginger, and garlic contain compounds that help reduce inflammation and support immunity. Cashews or coconut milk add creaminess along with healthy fats, and onions contribute fibre that promotes good digestion.
Monsoon evenings often call for rich and flavourful curries served with steamed rice, jeera rice, or vegan naan, making a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe an excellent seasonal meal. Plant-based ingredients also require fewer natural resources than poultry and dairy production, making this recipe a more environmentally conscious choice. Being naturally lactose-free and easily adaptable with soy-free or nut-free alternatives, the dish offers creamy texture, balanced spices, and wholesome nutrition in every serving.
Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe Vs Butter Chicken
Plant-based butter chicken is a rich vegan curry made with tofu, dairy-free cream, tomatoes, and aromatic Indian spices. It delivers the familiar flavour of butter chicken while using entirely plant-based ingredients.
Feature
Plant-based butter chicken (vegan)
Butter chicken
Main Protein
Extra-firm tofu
Chicken
Cream Base
Cashew cream or coconut milk
Fresh cream and butter
Marinade
Vegan yoghurt and spices
Yoghurt and spices
Suitable For
Vegans and lactose-free diets
Non-vegetarians
Cholesterol
Naturally cholesterol-free
Contains dietary cholesterol
Protein Source
Plant-based complete protein
Animal protein
Cooking Time
Around 35–40 minutes
Around 50–60 minutes
Taste
Creamy, mildly spicy, and slightly nutty
Creamy, rich, and mildly smoky
Best Served With
Vegan naan, jeera rice, or brown rice
Naan, roti, or basmati rice
Quick look
Recipe Type: Main Course
Cuisine: North Indian
Diet: Vegan
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: Approximately 290 kcal per serving
How To Make Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe
Creamy tomato gravy, marinated tofu, and fragrant Indian spices come together to create a rich vegan curry that is simple and delicious.
Ingredients
For the tofu
- 400g extra-firm tofu, pressed and torn into bite-sized pieces
- 2 tablespoons non-dairy yoghurt
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- 2 teaspoons Kashmiri chilli powder
- 2 tablespoons cornflour
For the gravy
- 2 teaspoons vegan butter or oil
- 1 red onion, chopped
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1-inch ginger, grated
- 300g tomato puree
- 3 tablespoons soaked cashews
- ½ teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon kasoori methi
- Salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- Fresh coriander for garnish
Instructions
- Mix tofu with vegan yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, spices, and cornflour.
- Cook the tofu until lightly golden and set aside.
- Heat vegan butter and sauté onion, garlic, and ginger.
- Add tomato puree, spices, and soaked cashews.
- Blend the gravy until smooth.
- Return the gravy to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add the cooked tofu and kasoori methi.
- Garnish with coriander and serve hot.
Easy Ways To Make Plant-Based Butter Chicken Healthier
- Use baked tofu instead of pan-fried tofu to reduce added fat.
- Choose unsweetened plant-based yoghurt for the marinade.
- Replace cashews with light coconut milk to reduce calories.
- Add spinach or peas to increase fibre and vitamins.
- Reduce the amount of oil by cooking in a non-stick pan.
- Serve plant-based butter chicken with brown rice or millet instead of refined naan.
- Use fresh tomatoes instead of packaged puree whenever possible.
Nutrition In Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe
Nutrient
Amount
Calories
290 kcal
Protein
18 g
Carbohydrates
14 g
Dietary Fibre
4 g
Total Fat
18 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Calcium
280 mg
Iron
3.5 mg
Potassium
520 mg
Sodium
360 mg
FAQs
Can a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe taste like regular butter chicken?
Yes. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe uses tomato gravy, kasoori methi, and aromatic spices to create flavours similar to classic butter chicken.
Is a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe high in protein?
Yes. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe contains extra-firm tofu, which provides complete plant protein along with essential amino acids.
What can be served with a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe?
Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe pairs well with basmati rice, jeera rice, vegan naan, whole wheat roti, or cooked millet.
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