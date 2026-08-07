Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Creamy Plant-Based Butter Chicken Recipe With Tofu, Tomatoes, And Aromatic Spices For A Delicious Vegan Meal

    Published on: Aug 7, 2026, 13:57:22 IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Plant-Based Butter Chicken Recipe (Freepik)
    Plant-Based Butter Chicken Recipe (Freepik)

    The plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe uses tofu, dairy-free ingredients, and spices to create a creamy, protein-rich version of the Indian curry.

    A creamy tomato gravy, fragrant spices, and golden tofu pieces bring a fresh twist to one of India's best-loved curries. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe replaces chicken, butter, and dairy cream with tofu, vegan yoghurt, plant-based butter or oil, and cashew cream or coconut milk. These simple swaps create a rich and creamy curry while keeping the recipe completely vegan without changing its familiar flavours.

    Butter chicken originated in Delhi during the 1950s and quickly became popular across India and around the world. The vegan version follows the same cooking method by preparing a smooth tomato-based gravy with onion, garlic, ginger, Kashmiri chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric, cumin, and kasoori methi. Pressed tofu is marinated in dairy-free yoghurt and spices before being lightly cooked and added to the creamy sauce. Unlike classic butter chicken that uses chicken, butter, and fresh cream, plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe relies on tofu and plant-based ingredients that naturally reduce saturated fat and cholesterol while providing complete plant protein, dietary fibre, and essential nutrients.

    The combination of tofu, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and antioxidant-rich spices offers several health benefits. Tofu provides all nine essential amino acids that support muscle repair, while tomatoes, turmeric, ginger, and garlic contain compounds that help reduce inflammation and support immunity. Cashews or coconut milk add creaminess along with healthy fats, and onions contribute fibre that promotes good digestion.

    Monsoon evenings often call for rich and flavourful curries served with steamed rice, jeera rice, or vegan naan, making a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe an excellent seasonal meal. Plant-based ingredients also require fewer natural resources than poultry and dairy production, making this recipe a more environmentally conscious choice. Being naturally lactose-free and easily adaptable with soy-free or nut-free alternatives, the dish offers creamy texture, balanced spices, and wholesome nutrition in every serving.

    Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe Vs Butter Chicken

    Plant-based butter chicken is a rich vegan curry made with tofu, dairy-free cream, tomatoes, and aromatic Indian spices. It delivers the familiar flavour of butter chicken while using entirely plant-based ingredients.

    Feature

    Plant-based butter chicken (vegan)

    Butter chicken

    Main Protein

    Extra-firm tofu

    Chicken

    Cream Base

    Cashew cream or coconut milk

    Fresh cream and butter

    Marinade

    Vegan yoghurt and spices

    Yoghurt and spices

    Suitable For

    Vegans and lactose-free diets

    Non-vegetarians

    Cholesterol

    Naturally cholesterol-free

    Contains dietary cholesterol

    Protein Source

    Plant-based complete protein

    Animal protein

    Cooking Time

    Around 35–40 minutes

    Around 50–60 minutes

    Taste

    Creamy, mildly spicy, and slightly nutty

    Creamy, rich, and mildly smoky

    Best Served With

    Vegan naan, jeera rice, or brown rice

    Naan, roti, or basmati rice

    Quick look

    Recipe Type: Main Course

    Cuisine: North Indian

    Diet: Vegan

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 25 minutes

    Total Time: 40 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Calories: Approximately 290 kcal per serving

    How To Make Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe

    Creamy tomato gravy, marinated tofu, and fragrant Indian spices come together to create a rich vegan curry that is simple and delicious.

    Ingredients

    For the tofu

    • 400g extra-firm tofu, pressed and torn into bite-sized pieces
    • 2 tablespoons non-dairy yoghurt
    • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
    • ½ teaspoon garam masala
    • 2 teaspoons Kashmiri chilli powder
    • 2 tablespoons cornflour

    For the gravy

    • 2 teaspoons vegan butter or oil
    • 1 red onion, chopped
    • 6 garlic cloves, minced
    • 1-inch ginger, grated
    • 300g tomato puree
    • 3 tablespoons soaked cashews
    • ½ teaspoon cumin powder
    • 1 teaspoon garam masala
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric
    • 1 teaspoon kasoori methi
    • Salt to taste
    • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
    • Fresh coriander for garnish

    Instructions

    1. Mix tofu with vegan yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, spices, and cornflour.
    2. Cook the tofu until lightly golden and set aside.
    3. Heat vegan butter and sauté onion, garlic, and ginger.
    4. Add tomato puree, spices, and soaked cashews.
    5. Blend the gravy until smooth.
    6. Return the gravy to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes.
    7. Add the cooked tofu and kasoori methi.
    8. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

    Easy Ways To Make Plant-Based Butter Chicken Healthier

    1. Use baked tofu instead of pan-fried tofu to reduce added fat.
    2. Choose unsweetened plant-based yoghurt for the marinade.
    3. Replace cashews with light coconut milk to reduce calories.
    4. Add spinach or peas to increase fibre and vitamins.
    5. Reduce the amount of oil by cooking in a non-stick pan.
    6. Serve plant-based butter chicken with brown rice or millet instead of refined naan.
    7. Use fresh tomatoes instead of packaged puree whenever possible.

    Nutrition In Plant-Based Butter Chicken (Vegan) Recipe

    Nutrient

    Amount

    Calories

    290 kcal

    Protein

    18 g

    Carbohydrates

    14 g

    Dietary Fibre

    4 g

    Total Fat

    18 g

    Saturated Fat

    4 g

    Calcium

    280 mg

    Iron

    3.5 mg

    Potassium

    520 mg

    Sodium

    360 mg

    FAQs

    Can a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe taste like regular butter chicken?

    Yes. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe uses tomato gravy, kasoori methi, and aromatic spices to create flavours similar to classic butter chicken.

    Is a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe high in protein?

    Yes. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe contains extra-firm tofu, which provides complete plant protein along with essential amino acids.

    What can be served with a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe?

    Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe pairs well with basmati rice, jeera rice, vegan naan, whole wheat roti, or cooked millet.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Creamy Plant-Based Butter Chicken Recipe With Tofu, Tomatoes, And Aromatic Spices For A Delicious Vegan Meal
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes