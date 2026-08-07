Creamy Plant-Based Butter Chicken Recipe With Tofu, Tomatoes, And Aromatic Spices For A Delicious Vegan Meal

A creamy tomato gravy, fragrant spices, and golden tofu pieces bring a fresh twist to one of India's best-loved curries. Plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe replaces chicken, butter, and dairy cream with tofu, vegan yoghurt, plant-based butter or oil, and cashew cream or coconut milk. These simple swaps create a rich and creamy curry while keeping the recipe completely vegan without changing its familiar flavours.

Butter chicken originated in Delhi during the 1950s and quickly became popular across India and around the world. The vegan version follows the same cooking method by preparing a smooth tomato-based gravy with onion, garlic, ginger, Kashmiri chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric, cumin, and kasoori methi. Pressed tofu is marinated in dairy-free yoghurt and spices before being lightly cooked and added to the creamy sauce. Unlike classic butter chicken that uses chicken, butter, and fresh cream, plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe relies on tofu and plant-based ingredients that naturally reduce saturated fat and cholesterol while providing complete plant protein, dietary fibre, and essential nutrients.

The combination of tofu, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and antioxidant-rich spices offers several health benefits. Tofu provides all nine essential amino acids that support muscle repair, while tomatoes, turmeric, ginger, and garlic contain compounds that help reduce inflammation and support immunity. Cashews or coconut milk add creaminess along with healthy fats, and onions contribute fibre that promotes good digestion.

Monsoon evenings often call for rich and flavourful curries served with steamed rice, jeera rice, or vegan naan, making a plant-based butter chicken (vegan) recipe an excellent seasonal meal. Plant-based ingredients also require fewer natural resources than poultry and dairy production, making this recipe a more environmentally conscious choice. Being naturally lactose-free and easily adaptable with soy-free or nut-free alternatives, the dish offers creamy texture, balanced spices, and wholesome nutrition in every serving.