Can lifestyle habits reduce your future heart attack risk? Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar shares 10 that you should follow

Your eating habits, how much you exercise in a week, and your sleep patterns all determine your overall wellbeing. In fact, all these lifestyle habits and more can even reduce your future risk of having a heart attack.

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On August 6, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, shared 10 lifestyle habits that can significantly reduce your future risk of a heart attack. Sharing the list, the neurologist wrote, “Years of exposure to high BP, abnormal cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, inactivity, and unhealthy diet gradually damage the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack. The good news is that much of this risk is modifiable.”

Here are the 10 things you can start doing today, according to the neurologist:

1. Don't smoke Dr Sudhir stressed that if you smoke, quitting is one of the most powerful things you can do for your heart. “Avoid tobacco in all forms, including second-hand smoke,” he added.