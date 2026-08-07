Can lifestyle habits reduce your future heart attack risk? Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar shares 10 that you should follow
Dr Sudhir Kumar recommends lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of future heart attacks, emphasising exercise, healthy eating, and 8 additional habits.
Your eating habits, how much you exercise in a week, and your sleep patterns all determine your overall wellbeing. In fact, all these lifestyle habits and more can even reduce your future risk of having a heart attack.
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On August 6, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, shared 10 lifestyle habits that can significantly reduce your future risk of a heart attack. Sharing the list, the neurologist wrote, “Years of exposure to high BP, abnormal cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, inactivity, and unhealthy diet gradually damage the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack. The good news is that much of this risk is modifiable.”
Here are the 10 things you can start doing today, according to the neurologist:
1. Don't smoke
Dr Sudhir stressed that if you smoke, quitting is one of the most powerful things you can do for your heart. “Avoid tobacco in all forms, including second-hand smoke,” he added.
2. Keep your BP under control
Next, he insisted that one should know their numbers, explaining, “For most adults, <130/80 mmHg is a reasonable target when tolerated and appropriate. Don't wait until hypertension causes symptoms, as high BP often remains asymptomatic.”
3. Keep LDL-C/ApoB low
Next, the neurologist noted that lower the lifetime exposure to atherogenic lipoproteins, the lower will be the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Therefore, it is important to know your LDL-C and consider ApoB and Lp(a) when appropriate.
4. Exercise regularly
Aim for at least 150 to 300 minutes per week of moderate aerobic activity (or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous activity) along with strength training at least 2 days per week. “Don't underestimate walking. Move more and sit less,” he added.
5. Maintain a healthy waistline
The neurologist also recommended maintaining a healthy waistline by keeping a few things in check:
- Not focusing only on body weight or BMI.
- Excess visceral/abdominal fat is metabolically harmful.
- Keep your waist circumference under control.
6. Eat mostly minimally processed foods
Next, he also suggested building your diet around vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds and other nutrient-dense foods. “Choose healthy unsaturated fats and adequate protein. Limit ultra-processed foods, processed meat, refined carbohydrates, excess added sugar and trans fats,” he added.
7. Keep salt intake under control
Excess sodium raises BP in many people, according to the neurologist; therefore, he advised reducing intake of highly salted or processed foods and aiming for ‘<5 g of salt/day (~2 g of sodium)’ where appropriate.
8. Sleep 7 to 9 hours
- Regularly sleeping too little or having untreated obstructive sleep apnea can adversely affect cardiovascular health.
- Prioritise sleep just as you prioritise exercise.
9. Avoid alcohol
“There is no safe amount of alcohol,” Dr Sudhir underlined, stressing on avoiding alcohol completely.
10. Know your blood sugar and don't ignore diabetes
Preventing or controlling type 2 diabetes through diet, exercise, weight management and appropriate medical treatment is a great way to reduce heart attack risk. Dr Sudhir added, “HbA1c is a useful measure of long-term glucose control.”
Lastly, he recommended that you don't need a perfect lifestyle; small, sustainable improvements maintained for decades can have a much bigger impact than short-lived extreme diets or exercise programs.
Dr Sudhir Kumar is a neurologist based in Hyderabad, Telangana. He holds an MBBS, an MD in Internal Medicine, and a DM in Neurology, and regularly shares evidence-based insights on neurological health, fitness and disease prevention through his social media platforms.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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