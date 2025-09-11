Cardiologist shares 5 lifestyle tweaks to manage cholesterol: Maintain healthy weight, avoid tobacco and more

Cholesterol is a silent threat. While some amount of cholesterol is required for proper functioning of the body, high amount of cholesterol can be harmful. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gautam Niloba Naik, senior consultant, cardiology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi said, “Excess bad cholesterol can clog arteries, raise the risk of heart attack and stroke which quietly damage the long-term health of an individual. Cholesterol management is not only about the medication. Small consistent lifestyle changes can improve cholesterol numbers and overall heart health as well.” Also read | Doctor shares 5 Indian foods that help lower bad cholesterol naturally: ‘Heart health begins in kitchen’ Manage cholesterol with these lifestyle tips. (Pixabay)

Dr Gautam Niloba Naik further shared a few lifestyle tweaks that can help in managing cholesterol levels:

1. Have foods rich in omega 3

Food items which are rich in omega 3 lower triglycerides and raise protective HDL cholesterol. Soluble fibre found in the oats, beans, lentils, apples, and flaxseeds binds cholesterol in the digestive system also helps to flush it out. A high fibre diet is one of the most effective natural methods for lowering the LDL. Performing regular exercise such as at least 150 minutes of brisk walking or moderate activity weekly can also raise HDL while lowering LDL and triglycerides.

2. Be physically active

Simple habits like taking stairs or short walking breaks during office hours also play a very important role in the same. Smoking also reduces the HDL cholesterol level and damages the blood vessel. If excess amount of alcohol is consumed, then it raises the level of triglyceride. Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol quickly improve cholesterol profile and functioning of heart.

Improve cholesterol levels to lower risk of heart disease.(Unsplash)

3. Maintain healthy weight

Maintaining a healthy weight and sleep routine, even the modest weight loss of 5–10% can lower LDL and triglycerides. Poor sleep is often ignored or overlooked, that disrupts the metabolism and creates impact on the cholesterol imbalance as well. Also read | New guidelines stress early cholesterol testing: 5 expert tips for healthy heart

4. Prioritise sleep

Prioritising the hygiene of sleep supports both weight and lipid control. Lifestyle is the first tool of defense in the cholesterol management, and these changes not only improve the cholesterol level but also provide protection against diabetes, obesity and hypertension.

5. A healthy lifestyle

A heart friendly lifestyle such as balanced lifestyle, regular exercise, good sleep and avoiding tobacco remains as one of the most powerful prescriptions to regularly check the cholesterol and keep the heart healthy. Also read | Struggling with high LDL? Yoga expert shares 9 simple yoga poses to lower bad cholesterol

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.