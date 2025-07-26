Struggling with high LDL? Yoga expert shares 9 simple yoga poses to lower bad cholesterol

High cholesterol doesn't always show symptoms, but it can quietly impact your heart health over time. You don't need a complicated routine to start making a difference. Yoga, a gentle yet powerful practice, can help support healthier cholesterol levels by improving digestion, boosting metabolism, and supporting liver function—all key factors in managing LDL (bad cholesterol) and supporting HDL (good cholesterol). Unlike intense workouts, these yoga poses are easy and can be done right at home. Plus, yoga helps reduce stress, a hidden factor that can raise LDL. So, below are some of the best yoga poses to manage cholesterol levels naturally. Yoga can help prevent high cholesterol levels.(Adobe Stock)

Yoga poses for cholesterol

Find 9 best yoga poses to reduce bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and boost good cholesterol (HDL), supporting heart health:

1. Kapalabhati Pranayama (Skull shining breath)

This includes rapid breathing techniques that stimulate the abdominal organs and improve metabolism. This supports liver function and helps break down bad cholesterol in the body. How to do it:

Sit comfortably with your spine tall.

Inhale deeply, then exhale forcefully through your nose while pulling your stomach in. Repeat for 30 rounds.

2. Sarvangasana (Shoulder stand)

“A powerful inversion pose that improves blood circulation and stimulates the thyroid gland, which helps regulate metabolism and supports the breakdown of LDL (bad cholesterol),” says yoga expert Himalayan Siddha Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa. How to do it:

Lie on your back and lift your legs upward.

Support your lower back with your hands, keeping your legs straight and toes pointed.

3. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half spinal twist)

This seated twist promotes healthy digestion and helps reduce abdominal fat over time, contributing to lower bad cholesterol. How to do it:

Sit with both legs extended in front of you.

Inhale and lengthen your spine, exhale and twist, reaching toward your foot.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

This pose stimulates abdominal organs and promotes fat burn, which helps in reducing bad cholesterol and improving overall liver health. How to do it:

Lie on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders.

Press into your palms and lift your chest, keeping elbows bent.

5. Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

By activating the liver and pancreas, this backbend helps improve fat digestion and supports the body in reducing LDL cholesterol levels. How to do it:

Lie on your stomach and bend your knees.

Grab your ankles, then lift your chest and thighs off the ground.

Bow pose can help improve blood circulation.(Freepik)

6. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

“This forward fold improves digestion and helps the body eliminate fat and toxins, reducing bad cholesterol buildup<” explains Akshar. How to do it:

Sit with legs stretched forward.

Inhale to lengthen the spine, and exhale and fold forward to touch your feet.

7. Tadasana (Mountain pose)

This pose improves posture, builds focus, and sets the tone for a deeper practice and increased mindfulness. How to do it:

Stand tall with feet together and arms at your sides.

Inhale, raise your arms overhead, and lift your heels if comfortable.

8. Chakrasana (Wheel pose)

This backbend energizes the body and stimulates blood flow, supporting heart health and regulating high cholesterol levels. How to do it:

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your palms under your shoulders.

Push your body upward into a full arch.

9. Shavasana (Corpse pose)

“A deeply relaxing pose that helps reduce stress, a known contributor to high cholesterol and overall imbalance," as per the expert. How to do it:

Lie on your back with your arms at your sides.

Close your eyes, breathe gently, and let your body fully relax.

While these yoga poses can support heart health by helping to lower cholesterol, they may not replace the need for medication in many cases. Doctors often prescribe medication to reduce the risk of more serious heart issues. That said, practicing yoga is completely safe and offers additional benefits to support your heart health.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. How often should I do yoga to lower cholesterol?

Practicing yoga at least 4–5 times a week, along with a healthy diet and lifestyle, can help improve heart health and support better cholesterol levels over time.

2. Can yoga replace cholesterol medication?

While yoga has many benefits, it shouldn’t replace medication unless your doctor advises it.

3. Is yoga safe with high cholesterol or heart issues?

Generally, yes. But it is always wise to consult your doctor before starting a new routine, especially if you have any heart-related conditions.