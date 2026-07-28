Chef Ranveer Brar shares monsoon special mirchi vada recipe: See step-by-step preparation
The stuffed mirchi vada is loaded with flavours and can be prepared in around half an hour, the perfect indulgence for rainy evenings.
Monsoon rain and fried snacks go hand in hand, especially in desi homes. To help us enjoy the season more, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his Jodhpuri mirchi vada recipe, which is packed with flavours and can be prepared in only 40 minutes.
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The recipe as shared below serves two to four. The detailed steps to make the mirchi vada are presented as follows.
Ingredients for mirchi vada
For ginger-garlic paste
- 2 Garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 inch Ginger, peeled and sliced
- 4 Green chillies, less spicy and roughly chopped
For roasting
- 2 tbsp Coriander seeds
For batter
- 2 cups Gram flour
- ¼ tsp Carom seeds
- ½ tsp Degi red chilli powder
- A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
- 1 tsp Oil
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp Sugar
- ⅓ cup Water
- 2 tsp Oil
- 1 tbsp Vinegar
- 1 tsp Baking soda
For stuffing
- 2-3 tbsp Oil
- 1 tsp Cumin seeds
- ½ tsp Fennel seeds
- A pinch of Asafoetida (hing)
- Prepared ginger garlic paste
- 6 Boiled potatoes (peeled and mashed)
- 1 tbsp Roasted coriander seeds, crushed
- 1 tsp Degi red chilli powder
- ½ tsp Turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp Sugar
- 1 tsp dry Mango powder (optional)
- 1 tsp Citric acid
For mirchi vada
- 12-15 Bhavnagri mirch (trim tail and deseed)
- Salt to taste
- Prepared stuffing
- 2 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves, chopped
Other ingredients
- Oil for frying
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For ginger garlic paste
- In a mortar pestle, add ginger, garlic, green chillies and grind them into a coarse paste.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For roasting
- In a pan, add coriander seeds and roast them for two to three minutes on low flames until aromatic.
- Transfer it to a piece of parchment paper and crush it coarsely with the help of a rolling pin.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For batter
- In a bowl, add gram flour, carom seeds, degi red chilli powder, a pinch of asafoetida, oil, salt to taste, sugar, water and make a smooth batter.
- Add oil, vinegar, give it a good mix and keep it aside to rest for a few minutes.
- Add baking soda and mix it well.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For stuffing
- In a handi, add oil. Once it’s hot, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, and the prepared ginger-garlic paste, and cook for a minute.
- Add boiled potatoes, roasted coriander seeds, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt to taste and cook it for five to six minutes.
- Finish it with sugar, dry mango powder, citric acid and let it cook for a minute.
- Transfer it to a tray or bowl, add fresh coriander leaves and mix it well.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For mirchi vada
- Take bhavnagri mirch, take the bottom off and make a slit along one side. De-seed the chillies, sprinkle some salt to taste and marinate them well.
- Stuff the mirch with prepared stuffing and seal the edges properly.
- Dip the mirchis into batter, drop them into hot oil and fry them until golden in colour.
- Transfer it to a serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig.
- Serve hot with green chutney and tamarind chutney.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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