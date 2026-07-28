Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple masala aloo sandwich recipe: See step-by-step preparation
The masala aloo sandwich is a popular snack that can be prepared in a hurry, is filling and packed with flavours.
The simple aloo sandwich is a humble dish, but it is also one of the most common snacks across the country. It is something that is made when one needs to prepare a quick tiffin to take to school or work, or when one craves something savoury and filling, but does not wish to toil for long in the kitchen.
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Taking to Instagram on July 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for the dish.
Describing it, he wrote in the caption, “Crispy on the outside, soft and spicy on the inside - this masala aloo sandwich is the ultimate comfort snack. A flavourful potato filling with onions, green chillies, coriander and everyday Indian spices is tucked between slices of bread and toasted until perfectly golden. It’s quick, satisfying and perfect for breakfast, evening chai or a lunchbox.”
The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for masala aloo sandwich
For filling
- Oil - 3 tbsp
- Dry red chilli - 3
- Mustard seeds - 1½ tsp
- Cumin - 1½ tsp
- Hing - ½ tsp
- Onion, chopped - ½ cup
- Ginger, chopped - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Curry leaves - a sprig
- Potato, boiled - 4 (medium)
- Salt - to taste
- Turmeric - ½ tsp
- Chilli powder - 2 tsp
- Coriander, chopped - handful
- Chaat masala - 2 tsp
For sandwich
- Bread slice - 8
- Butter - 1 tbsp (for every sandwich)
- Green chutney, thick - ½ cup
For fried chilli
- Oil - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli, slit - 6-8
- Chaat masala - a large pinch
Method of preparation
- Heat some oil in a pan. To it, add chopped dry red chillies, mustard seeds, cumin, and hing, and let the spices pop.
- Now, add chopped onions, chopped ginger and chopped green chillies. Toss them for one to one and a half minutes on high heat, then add a sprig of curry leaves (optional).
- Take the boiled potatoes, smash them with your hand and add them to the pan. Give them a toss and add salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, freshly chopped coriander and chaat masala. Stir it well, and the potato filling is ready.
- Take bread slices. Apply butter on one side and green chutney on the other. Add the potato filling on the green chutney side and make a sandwich, with the buttered side of the bread slices facing outward.
- Put the sandwich inside a sandwich maker or toast it in a pan. Cut the sandwiches into triangles, and serve them with fried green chillies with chaat masala sprinkled on top.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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