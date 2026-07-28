Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple masala aloo sandwich recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The simple aloo sandwich is a humble dish, but it is also one of the most common snacks across the country. It is something that is made when one needs to prepare a quick tiffin to take to school or work, or when one craves something savoury and filling, but does not wish to toil for long in the kitchen. The masala aloo sandwich is a classic desi snack. (@KunalKapur/YouTube)

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Taking to Instagram on July 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for the dish.

Describing it, he wrote in the caption, “Crispy on the outside, soft and spicy on the inside - this masala aloo sandwich is the ultimate comfort snack. A flavourful potato filling with onions, green chillies, coriander and everyday Indian spices is tucked between slices of bread and toasted until perfectly golden. It’s quick, satisfying and perfect for breakfast, evening chai or a lunchbox.”

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.