Want to increase fibre intake? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares recipe for high-fibre date loaf
Dr Saurabh Sethi shares easy recipe of date loaf that is loaded with dietary fibre and has no added sugar, perfect for guilt-free indulgence.
Fibre is one of the most essential macronutrients that the body needs regularly. It is a type of plant-based carbohydrate that cannot be digested by the gut but plays a significant role in maintaining gut health.
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As per Healthline, an average adult man needs 38 grams of fibre in their diet every day. For the average adult woman, the quantity is 25 grams. To help those who are falling short, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on July 24 and shared his recipe for a sweet bread made with dates and loaded with dietary fibres.
The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for high-fibre date loaf
- Medjool dates - 15
- Milk, warmed - 1 cup
- All-purpose flour - 1½ cups
- Salt - a pinch
- Baking powder - 1 tsp
- Baking soda - 1 tsp
- Eggs - 2
- Walnuts, chopped - ½ cup
- Chocolate chips - ½ cup
- Flaxseeds, ground - 1 tbsp
Method of preparation
- First, wash the mejdool dates and take the seeds out.
- In a blender, take the deseeded dates and add one cup of warm milk. Blend it till it reaches a smooth consistency.
- Transfer the mixture into a large bowl. To it, add one and a half cups of all-purpose flour, a pinch of salt, one teaspoon of baking powder and one teaspoon of baking soda. Next, add two eggs to the bowl.
- Mix them all well, and add in the chopped walnuts and chocolate chips. Also, mix in one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds.
- Once the batter is thoroughly mixed, pour it into a baking tray and spread it evenly. Set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 177 degrees Celsius) and bake for 30 to 35 minutes.
- Slice it up and enjoy.
Things to keep in mind while increasing fibre intake
While it is important to eat enough fibre, if one has to increase their intake to meet the requirement, there are certain points that Dr Sethi wishes people would keep in mind. They are presented as follows.
- One should always drink enough water with fibre
- One should not significantly increase the fibre intake overnight
- One should get fibres from various sources
- One should not force through fibre if their gut feels worse
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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