Increasing fibre intake? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 5 wrong ways to add fibre to diet

Fibre is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs. While it is indigestible by the human gut, it helps slow digestion, increases satiety, supports a healthy gut microbiome, and promotes healthy bowel movements, among other things. Taking in fibre from various sources is more beneficial for gut health, shares Dr Sethi. (Pexel)

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However, there is a right way to incorporate fibre into the daily diet, and going about it the wrong way can have its drawbacks, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities.

Taking to Instagram on July 14, Dr Sethi shared five ways in which one should not add fibre to their diet. “Most people think more fibre is always better, so they pile on salads and bran without a second thought,” he stated, cautioning that it does not yield the expected benefits.

The ways to not incorporate fibre in the diet are presented as follows.