AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares his favourite high-fibre banana bread recipe

Warm, freshly baked banana bread is a treat in itself. However, the ones available in bakeries are usually loaded with carbs, making them a sugar bomb and not the best option for indulging while following a strict diet. Dr Saurabh Sethi's banana bread recipe is healthy for the gut. (Pexel)

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But what if banana bread could be gut-friendly instead? Taking to Instagram on July 12, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, showed how to do just that with his own banana bread recipe.

The recipe uses chocolate chips, making it extra indulgent and delicious. But it is more than 70 percent dark chocolate, which is rich in antioxidants and micronutrients. The detailed recipe of the high-fibre banana bread, as shared by the gastroenterologist, can be made as follows: