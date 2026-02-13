AIIMS trained gastroenterologist ranks your favourite chocolates on a scale of 1 to 10: White chocolate, dark chocolate

His message was clear: chocolate isn't inherently the villain — it's the processing and the percentages that matter. "Most people think 'chocolate is unhealthy.' That’s not true," Dr Sethi shared in his caption. " Dark chocolate (more than 70 percent) can support metabolic health in moderation — thanks to polyphenols and lower sugar," he added.

For those with a persistent sweet tooth, the 'is it healthy?' debate regarding chocolate has finally received an expert breakdown. On February 12, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Delhi, Harvard, and Stanford universities, took to Instagram to rank popular chocolate varieties on a scale of 0 to 10. Also read | Gastroenterologist ranks popular breakfasts for gut health on a scale of 1 to 10: Upma, overnight oats, granola

Dark chocolate-covered nuts is the best option In the accompanying video he rated the various types of chocolates, and said:

⦿ Dark chocolate: 9 on 10. High in flavonoids and low in sugar. Supports heart and brain health.

⦿ Milk chocolate: 4 on 10. Higher sugar, lower antioxidants. It's fine to consume occasionally, but not daily.

⦿ Milk chocolate-covered nuts: 6 on 10. Nuts blunt the sugar spike, but overall sugar content is still high.

⦿ White chocolate: 1 on 10. Dr Sethi said, “I don't know why they even call it chocolate in the first place. It's sugar and cocoa butter only, and no antioxidant benefits.”

⦿ White chocolate-covered nuts: 3 on 10. Nuts help, but white chocolate has no cocoa flavonoids.

⦿ Dark chocolate-covered nuts: 10 on 10. Polyphenols plus protein, fibre and healthy fats.

⦿ Ultra-processed filled chocolates: 0 on 10. High sugar, refined oils and additives make this the worst choice for your gut and metabolic health.

Why the dose and quality matter Dr Sethi’s rankings focused on antioxidant content (specifically flavonoids and polyphenols) and the impact of the treat on blood sugar levels. According to Dr Sethi, the secret to reaping the benefits of chocolate lies in the cocoa solids. Dark chocolate is rich in polyphenols, which are micronutrients that help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation.

However, as the cocoa percentage drops, the sugar and refined oil content typically rises. This is particularly true for 'filled' chocolates (think caramels or creams), which Dr Sethi labelled a '0 on 10' due to their negative impact on the gut microbiome and metabolic health. Dr Sethi warned: "The dose and the quality matter. Do you check the cocoa percentage before buying chocolate or just the brand name?"

If you’re looking for a health-conscious way to satisfy a craving, Dr Sethi's message is clear: reach for the dark chocolate-covered almonds or walnuts. By combining the heart-healthy benefits of dark cocoa with the satiating fibre and protein of nuts, you create a snack that stabilises energy levels rather than causing a sugar crash.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.