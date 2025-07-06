World Chocolate Day: 7 must-try chocolate recipes if you are craving something sweet and delicious
Enjoy chocolate recipes on World Chocolate Day by whipping up some sweet goodness and putting happiness on your dessert plate.
World Chocolate Day: On July 7, chocolate is celebrated globally, its rich flavour cherished in a wide variety of dessert recipes. Whether baked, melted, or sipped, chocolate is the ultimate indulgence, an instant mood-lifter and a delicious, timeless treat. So, on World Chocolate Day, try your hand at some tasty chocolate recipes and share the goodness with friends and family. Whether it's gooey or spiced, there's always something inherently celebratory about chocolate, which makes it a must to celebrate the day dedicated to it. HT Lifestyle curated 7 chocolatey recipes that you can whip up at home this July 7.
1. Belgian chocolate
Recipe by Navdeep Verma, Head Chef, Bakingo
Ingredients
For the Chocolate Sponge Cake (Base)
- 90g all-purpose flour
- 25g cocoa powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- A pinch of salt
- 120ml milk
- ½ Tbsp vinegar
- 100g sugar
- 60ml neutral oil
- ½ Tsp vanilla extract
For the Chocolate Mousse Layer
- 150g dark Belgian chocolate, chopped
- 240ml heavy cream (chilled)
- 1 Tbsp butter (optional)
- ¼ Tsp instant coffee powder (optional)
For the Ganache Topping
- 75g dark chocolate, chopped
- 60ml heavy cream
Method
A. Make the eggless chocolate sponge
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Grease and line a 7 or 8-inch cake pan.
- Mix milk and vinegar; let sit for 5 minutes to curdle (makes buttermilk).
- In a bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In another bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, sugar, oil, and vanilla.
- Combine wet and dry mixtures gently until smooth (do not overmix).
- Pour into the pan and bake for 18–22 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let it cool completely.
B. Prepare the mousse layer
- Melt chopped chocolate (and butter if using) in a double boiler or microwave; let it cool slightly.
- Whip the chilled cream until soft to medium peaks form.
- Add a spoonful of whipped cream to the melted chocolate and mix to lighten it.
- Gently fold in the rest of the whipped cream until fully incorporated and fluffy.
- Spread the mousse evenly over the cooled cake base.
- Refrigerate for at least 2–3 hours to set.
C. Make the Ganache topping
- Heat cream in a pan until it just begins to simmer.
- Pour over chopped chocolate. Let sit for 1–2 minutes, then stir until smooth.
- Cool slightly, then pour over the mousse layer and spread gently.
- Chill again for 1 hour until the ganache is set.
2. Divine Tartlet
Recipe by Chef Vikas Seth from BLVD Club by Embassy
Ingredients
For the Tartlet Shells
- 90g refined flour
- 20g unsweetened cocoa powder
- 30g powdered sugar
- 55g butter, cold and cubed
- 1-2 Tbsp cold water (as needed)
For the filling
- 300g pitted good quality dates, chopped
- 250ml Almond Milk
- ½ Tsp vanilla essence
- 170g Dark chocolate, chopped
- 100g Cream
Garnish
- Chocolate curls (made from dark chocolate)
- Edible gold leaf
Method
A. Prepare the Tartlet Shells
- In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder and powdered sugar.
- Add the cold butter and mix until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- Add cold water, one tablespoon at a time, just until the dough comes together.
- Divide the dough into smaller portions, press each into a tartlet mould, and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
- Once chilled, poke holes in the bottoms of the tartlet shells with a fork.
B. Bake the Tartlet Shells
- Preheat the oven to 175°C.
- Bake for about 15-20 minutes or until set. Let them cool completely.
C. Make the filling
- In a saucepan, combine the chopped dates, almond milk, and vanilla extract. Heat over medium heat until the dates soften, around 5-7 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and mash the mixture. Set aside.
- Heat the chocolate in the microwave for 30 seconds. After 30 seconds, take the bowl out and stir the chocolate. If it's not fully melted, return it to the microwave. Heat in 15–20 second intervals, stirring after each interval, until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth. Be cautious not to overheat. Add in the warm cream, then stir until smooth.
D. Assemble the Tartlets
- Spoon the date filling into each cooled tartlet shell, spreading it evenly.
- Pour the melted dark chocolate ganache on top of the date filling.
- Refrigerate the tartlets for at least an hour to set.
E. Garnish
Before serving, garnish each tartlet with chocolate curls and a small piece of edible gold leaf for an elegant touch.
3. Sticky chocolate cake
Recipe by Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef at Radisson Blu, Delhi NCR
Ingredients
For the cake
- 265g sugar
- 2 eggs
- 60g flour
- 30g cocoa powder
- A pinch of salt
- 115g butter, melted
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
For the baking pan
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 1 Tbsp cocoa powder
For garnish
- Powdered sugar
- 175g strawberries
Method
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C.)
- In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar and eggs until light and fluffy.
- Sift in the flour, cocoa powder, and salt, then fold gently until combined.
- Stir in the melted butter and vanilla extract for a silky batter
- Grease a baking pan with butter and dust with cocoa powder to prevent sticking.
- Pour the thick batter into the pan and smooth out the top.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until the top is firm but the centre remains soft.
- Let it cool slightly, then sprinkle it with powdered sugar for extra sweetness.
- Garnish with fresh strawberries and serve warm.
4. Mexican hot chocolate
Recipe by Chef Amit Sharma, Co-Founder, Poetry by Love & Cheesecake
Ingredients
- 2 cups whole milk (or any milk of choice)
- 2 Tbsp cocoa powder
- 50g dark chocolate (minimum 60% cocoa), finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp brown sugar (adjust to taste)
- ½ Tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ Tsp ground nutmeg (optional)
- ⅛ Tsp cayenne pepper (or mild chili powder, to taste)
- ½ Tsp vanilla extract
- A small pinch of sea salt
Method
- In a medium saucepan, gently heat the milk over low to medium heat until it begins to steam, but do not let it boil.
- Add the cocoa powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, and salt. Whisk continuously to ensure there are no lumps and the mixture is smooth.
- Stir in the chopped dark chocolate and continue to whisk until fully melted and incorporated.
- Add the vanilla extract and let the mixture simmer for another minute. Taste and adjust sweetness or spice as required.
- Pour into serving mugs and serve hot. For an indulgent touch, you may garnish with a dusting of cinnamon or a swirl of whipped cream.
5. Chocolate baked yoghurt
Recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor on behalf of Zydus Wellness
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 cup yoghurt
- ¾ cup fresh cream
- Sugar substitute
- Grated sugar-free chocolate
- Fresh mint sprigs
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Take yoghurt in a bowl and sift cocoa powder directly into it.
- Add fresh cream and sugar substitute of choice. Mix well until smooth.
- Pour the mixture into individual ramekins. Cover with aluminium foil and place them on a baking tray filled with water.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 8–10 minutes.
- Allow to cool, then refrigerate for 2–3 hours.
- Garnish with grated sugar-free chocolate and mint sprigs before serving.
6. Hazelnut brownie
Recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor on behalf of Zydus Wellness
7. Chocolate Tiramisu
Recipe by Chef Amit Sharma, Co-Founder, Poetry by Love & Cheesecake
Ingredients
For the coffee soak
- 1 cup hot coffee syrup
- 2 Tbsp Kahlua or coffee liqueur
- 2 Tbsp sugar
For the mascarpone mixture
- 250g mascarpone cheese
- 200ml heavy cream (cold)
- 100g powdered sugar
- Cocoa powder (for dusting)
- Dark chocolate, shaved (for layering and garnish)
For assembling
- 100g dark chocolate ganache (for layering)
Method
A. Prepare coffee soak:
- Mix hot espresso, Kahlua, and sugar. Let it cool to room temperature.
B. Mascarpone mixture:
- Whisk mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, and heavy cream until smooth and creamy.
C. Assembling:
- Dip ladyfingers quickly into the coffee soak and place them in a layer in your serving dish.
- Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the soaked ladyfingers.
- Add a layer of dark chocolate ganache and sprinkle shaved dark chocolate over it.
- Repeat the layers, ending with the mascarpone mixture.
- Dust generously with cocoa powder and top with more dark chocolate shavings.
D. Chill:
- Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight before serving.
