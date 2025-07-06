World Chocolate Day: 7 must-try chocolate recipes if you are craving something sweet and delicious

World Chocolate Day: On July 7, chocolate is celebrated globally, its rich flavour cherished in a wide variety of dessert recipes. Whether baked, melted, or sipped, chocolate is the ultimate indulgence, an instant mood-lifter and a delicious, timeless treat. So, on World Chocolate Day, try your hand at some tasty chocolate recipes and share the goodness with friends and family. Whether it's gooey or spiced, there's always something inherently celebratory about chocolate, which makes it a must to celebrate the day dedicated to it. HT Lifestyle curated 7 chocolatey recipes that you can whip up at home this July 7.

Savour the taste of chocolate with tasty chocolate recipes.(Shutterstock)