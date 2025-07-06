World Chocolate Day: 7 countries to add to your travel bucket list where you can experience chocolate more than a treat

World Chocolate Day: Every year, July 7 is celebrated as Chocolate Day, a joyous occasion for people with a sweet tooth around the world. Chocolate is widely loved across borders and generations, sometimes present in age-old traditions, and customs, and even becoming national pride. Every region has its own style of chocolate based foods and beverages.(Shutterstock)

While chocolate is traditionally eaten as a treat, like a dessert after a special dinner or a chocolate bar during periods, it can also be an entire experience in itself. In a few places around the world, chocolate is ingrained in the culture, enjoyed in several ways, from sipped to savoured in every bite. It is more cultural than you realise. If you are hoping to turn your chocolate cravings into a full-blown cultural bucket list and are planning an international getaway, consider exploring countries where chocolate is more than just a treat.

Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder of Pickyourtrail, shared with HT Lifestyle 7 countries where chocolate is celebrated in unique ways:

1. Mexico

In Mexico, a long time ago, chocolate was sacred. Chocolate still holds spiritual and emotional resonance, often used in offerings and ceremonies. In ancient Mesoamerican cultures, cacao was consumed as a bitter, spiced beverage.

Today, that legacy lives on in drinks like champurrado, a thick, warm chocolate atole often served at breakfast, and mole poblano, where chocolate is used to deepen the flavour of savoury sauces served over meat.

2. Ghana

Some of the finest cocoa beans are found in Ghana.(Shutterstock)

Ghana, one of the world’s top cocoa producers, is seeing a shift from exporter to innovator.

Local chocolatiers are reimagining cocoa for domestic palates, think choco kebabs and boutique bars. It’s a compelling example of a country reclaiming its narrative around one of its most valuable resources.

3. Switzerland

Few countries are as synonymous with chocolate as Switzerland. Since the invention of milk chocolate in the 19th century, the Swiss have built an empire of creamy, smooth confections.

From the invention of milk chocolate to today’s meticulously crafted pralines, Swiss makers have elevated chocolate into an emblem of consistency and craftsmanship.

4. Japan

Japan shows its artistic innovation in chocolate, too.

From matcha-infused bars to chocolate-covered edamame, the Japanese palate leans into innovation and subtlety.

Japanese KitKats are the region’s most adored chocolate product. With over 300 unique flavours, including wasabi, sake, and purple sweet potato, KitKat in Japan has become a canvas for local tastes and souvenirs of prefectural pride.

5. Belgium

With over 2,000 chocolatiers, many Belgians have a go-to shop for their pralines, truffles.

Street food also gets the chocolate touch: Belgian waffles drizzled with dark chocolate, or warm chocolate-covered strawberries from a Brussels market stall.

Belgium's street foods include chocolate-laden waffles. (Shutterstock)

6. Brazil

Cacao in Brazil isn’t just an ingredient; it’s a movement. Particularly in the Bahia region, where cacao grows, chefs are experimenting with chocolate in savoury dishes, cocktails, and even ceviche.

Brigadeiros, the beloved Brazilian chocolate truffles, are staples at every celebration.

7. France

Parisian chocolatiers like Patrick Roger and Pierre Marcolini craft truffles and bonbons that resemble fine jewellery, balancing bitterness, texture, and minimal sugar.

French hot chocolate (chocolat chaud) is decadently thick and served in chic cafés as an experience, not just a beverage. Paired with a croissant, it turns a simple morning into a ritual.

