Having dark chocolate while on diet? Dietician shares 4 tips to enjoy it without derailing your weight loss goals

Chocolate cravings follow you closely, even while you are on a weight loss plan, shadowing you, until you eventually give in, derailing your progress with high sugary calories. As a healthier buffer, dark chocolate came to the spotlight, with the evocative bitterness signalling a deceptive, guilt-free indulgence. But should you treat it as a free pass to go overboard with your sweet tooth? While it may be a healthier alternative, an excess of anything is not good, so where do you really draw the line? While dark chocolate is a healthier alternative for cravings, it should be consumed mindfully. (Shutterstock)

Simrat Kathuria, Dietician and Wellness Coach, shared with HT Lifestyle how dark chocolate too needs to be consumed mindfully, keeping certain health indicators in mind.

Explaining for the uninitiated about dark chocolate and why it's generally preferred over the other types, she said, “Dark chocolate, especially with 70% cocoa content or more, is rich in antioxidants named flavonoids. Antioxidants are known to improve cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and even elevate mood. The amount of cocoa determines the health of the chocolate. The more cocoa, the less sugar it will have, thereby making it a weight-conscious choice as compared to milk or white chocolate.”

Even if dark chocolate contains antioxidants, it’s a mistake to take that as a green light to use it as a cover for all your sugar cravings.

Dietician Simrat shared 4 things to keep in mind if you are a frequent dark chocolate eater:

1. Avoid the ‘add-ons’

Even though dark chocolate is good to have, it depends on what goes into it- caramel filling, nougat, and sugary nuts, all of which could raise a great deal of calories in your chocolate bar.

Go for plainer dark chocolate, or those with healthy add-ons like almonds, chia seeds, or puffed quinoa.

Avoid flavoured dark chocolates with loaded nuts as they add to calories. (Shutterstock)

2. Portion control is key

Whatever the healthiest chocolate may be, it needs to be eaten in moderation.

A small bite of the cocoa-rich chocolate, about 10 to 15 grams, will satisfy the craving at the same time keeping it in check.

3. Look for natural sweeteners

Switch to vegan or organic dark chocolates, which often have cleaner ingredients.

Look for brands that use coconut sugar, stevia, or date syrup.

4. Check the label

Often, chocolate named “sugar-free” on a packet can be a marketing strategy.

Turn the packet and check the label, look for the hidden sugar. Anything that you cannot pronounce is not good for your health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.