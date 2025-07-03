Trying to lose weight but seeing no results? Fitness coach shares 20 best foods that ‘have nearly zero calories’

Fitness coach Sam Everingham took to Instagram on March 19 to share a list of foods that 'are great for bulking up meals, snacking on, or adding volume so you feel fuller while eating fewer calories'. He wrote in his caption: “Here are 20 foods that are nearly zero calories (because they’re mostly water and fibre).” Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’ Cucumbers, cabbage, celery, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and spinach should all be a part of your diet. (Freepik)

Benefits of eating foods with ‘zero’ or low calories

Foods that are ‘nearly zero calories’ or have low calories, mostly contain water and fibre, and are important for health because they are ideal for weight loss and maintenance, and offer other benefits, such as keeping us full and reducing the likelihood of overeating.

Fibre also supports healthy digestion, preventing constipation and promoting regular bowel movements, and many of these foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, providing essential nutrients without adding excess calories.

‘20 foods that are nearly zero calories’

According to Sam, you should add these foods to your diet if you are looking to cut down on calories, eat healthy, and get in shape:

⦿ Cucumber – 16 kcal (calories) per 100g (gram)

⦿ Watermelon – 30 kcal per 100g

⦿ Lettuce – 15 kcal per 100g

⦿ Strawberries – 32 kcal per 100g

⦿ Mushrooms – 22 kcal per 100g

⦿ Broccoli – 34 kcal per 100g

⦿ Carrots – 41 kcal per 100g

⦿ Tomatoes – 18 kcal per 100g

⦿ Courgette – 17 kcal per 100g

⦿ Cauliflower – 25 kcal per 100g

⦿ Bell peppers – 31 kcal per 100g

⦿ Pineapple – 50 kcal per 100g

⦿ Apples – 52 kcal per 100g

⦿ Pickles (gherkins) – 12 kcal per 100g

⦿ Spinach – 23 kcal per 100g

⦿ Kale – 35 kcal per 100g

⦿ Cabbage – 25 kcal per 100g

⦿ Celery – 14 kcal per 100g

⦿ Onions – 40 kcal per 100g

⦿ Lemon/lime – 29 kcal per 100g

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.