Chef Kunal Kapur’s ‘fun twist’ on classic lemonade gets its gorgeous colour naturally from butterfly pea flowers. Watch
Looking for a refreshing summer drink? Chef Kunal Kapur’s blue pea lemonade adds a vibrant twist to the classic with butterfly pea flowers and lemon.
Summer calls for refreshing drinks, and Chef Kunal Kapur has given the classic lemonade a vibrant twist. In his August 9 Instagram post, the chef shared his recipe for blue pea lemonade, a naturally colourful drink made with butterfly pea flowers, lemon juice and chia seeds.
“Meet my Blue Pea Lemonade, a fun twist on your classic lemonade that gets its gorgeous colour naturally from butterfly pea flowers. Simple to make, naturally eye-catching, and incredibly refreshing, this one is sure to impress,” Chef Kunal said while sharing the recipe. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur says this peach lassi will be your ‘new favourite’; shares easy summer recipe )
How to make blue pea lemonade
Also known as aprajita, blue pea flowers are used to give the drink its striking blue colour. The recipe takes around 10 minutes to prepare and three minutes of cooking time, and serves two.
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp blue pea flowers (aprajita)
- 2½ tbsp powdered sugar
- 1 cup hot water
- A few ice cubes
- 2 tbsp soaked chia seeds
- 3 tbsp lemon juice
- Sprite or soda water, as required
Method:
1. Start by adding the blue pea flowers to a jug and pour hot water over them. Allow the flowers to brew for around five minutes, letting the water take on their natural colour.
2. Next, add a few ice cubes to a glass followed by the soaked chia seeds. Strain the brewed blue pea flower water into the glass. Add freshly squeezed lemon juice and top it up with soda water or Sprite.
3. Give it a gentle stir and serve chilled.
Chef Kunal describes blue pea flowers as being rich in antioxidants and highlights their use in creating a refreshing summer drink. The addition of lemon juice also gives the lemonade a tangy flavour, while soaked chia seeds add texture to the drink.
About Chef Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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