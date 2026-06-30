Chef Sanjeev Kapoor wears guest judge's hat as he is set to appear on MasterChef Australia: When and where to watch
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who will soon appear as a guest chef on MasterChef, shares his experience on the sets.
Come July, and chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be gracing your screen with an appearance on MasterChef. Not India, but Australia. The celebrated chef and Padma Shri winner has previously appeared on seasons 3 and 4 of the Indian edition of MasterChef. Now, he will appear on the currently airing season of MasterChef Australia.
In an interview with NDTV, the chef spoke about his experience on MasterChef Australia, revealing that he travelled to Australia for a guest appearance on the show. He also confessed that he had never travelled such a long distance for a single episode, and it was a fun experience.
Sanjeev Kapoor's experience on MasterChef Australia
Praising the professionalism he experienced on the sets of MasterChef Australia, Kapoor revealed, “At MasterChef Australia, everyone is very professional in the way they manage everything. More importantly, they said they would begin at 'this time' and finish at 'that time', and they did…which does not happen in shows in our country. That was very heartening and very good to see.”
He also praised the show for striking a balance between competition and heartwarming moments. "The contestants were completely immersed in what they were doing. It was exciting to see because, in terms of competitive cooking on television, if there is one show that has cracked the code for keeping it competitive yet very likeable and lovable, I think MasterChef Australia tops the chart. I think they lead, and the rest follow," he said.
When can you watch the episode?
MasterChef Australia airs on Sundays at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Network 10 and 10 Play. In India, viewers can stream the latest season on JioHotstar. Sanjeev Kapoor appears as a guest judge on Sunday, July 5.
Sanjeev Kapoor's experience with MasterChef
Recently, during his appearance on a podcast with journalist Vir Sanghvi, Kapoor revealed why he had not joined the cooking reality TV show during the first season, even after being approached by the makers. According to him, they did not meet his condition, which was getting paid one rupee more than Akshay Kumar.
The chef confessed that he knew there was no one else who could do it but him. It was quite obvious to him, but the makers still insisted he do the show with the agreed amount. When they refused his conditions, the chef did not sign the show. However, he joined in season 3 because they agreed to pay him what he had asked for.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More