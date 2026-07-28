Dr Shankar Lal Jat debunks 5 common myths about viral hepatitis: Not every liver problem is due to alcohol

People often associate liver disease with excessive alcohol consumption, but the assumption leaves many cases of viral hepatitis unnoticed until it has caused much damage. People who avoid alcohol can also get hepatitis, cautions Dr Shankar Lal Jat. (Pexel)

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Interacting with HT Lifestyle on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, which is observed every year on July 28, gastroenterologist Dr Shankar Lal Jat shared that viral hepatitis, caused by infections like hepatitis B and hepatitis C, silently affects people of any age or lifestyle.

“Because symptoms remain mild or absent in the early stages, many people discover the condition only after complications develop,” he stated. “It is important to know about this condition, as it helps protect people from believing myths and helps them make informed lifestyle choices before it is too late.”

He went on to debunk five popular myths about viral hepatitis, and also shared everyday habits that protect the liver.