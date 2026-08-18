Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: ‘There is only one caste, the caste of humanity; there is only one language…’

“There is only one caste, the caste of humanity; there is only one religion, the religion of love; there is only one language, the language of the heart; and there is only one God, and He is omnipresent.”

While reflecting on Sri Sathya Sai Baba ’s teachings and the importance of looking beyond divisions of caste, religion and identity, Aishwarya said:

Today’s quote of the day is by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , one of India’s most celebrated actors and former Miss World (1994), whose career has spanned Indian cinema and international projects. Last year, the actor offered a powerful reminder about humanity, love and unity while reflecting on the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Speaking at the spiritual leader’s birth centenary celebrations in Puttaparthi in November 2025, the 52-year-old star recalled the values taught by the Swami and the enduring relevance of his message of love and service.

What does Aishwarya Rai’s quote mean? At its heart, Aishwarya’s quote is a call to look beyond the labels that divide people and recognise the humanity that connects them. In a country as diverse as India, where people belong to different castes, religions, linguistic communities and cultural backgrounds, these identities are an important part of society – but they can also become sources of division when turned into barriers between people.

The Devdas actor's reference to “the caste of humanity” challenges the idea that a person’s caste should determine their worth, dignity or place in society. Similarly, describing love as the only religion shifts the focus away from religious differences and towards compassion, empathy and respect for others. The final part of the quote brings these ideas together through the belief in one God who is omnipresent. Rather than presenting faith as a reason to separate people, it suggests that despite the many ways people understand and practise it, compassion and humanity can remain common ground.

Why is Aishwarya Rai’s quote relevant today? Aishwarya’s words are especially relevant today because the divides she spoke about have not disappeared. Caste discrimination, religious polarisation, communal hatred and violence continue to shape conversations and, at times, everyday lives. In such an environment, her message serves as a reminder that identities need not become walls between people.

The quote also asks a more personal question: how do we treat people who are different from us? Choosing the “religion of love” and the “language of the heart” means making room for empathy, listening without prejudice and recognising another person’s dignity. In a world where differences can quickly become fault lines, the message is deceptively simple: before caste, religion, language or any other identity, there is a shared humanity.