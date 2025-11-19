‘There is only one caste, religion, God’: Aishwarya Rai touches PM Modi’s feet at an event, delivers wholesome speech

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one actor who fans are always delighted to see. May it be in a film on the silver screen, or gracing an event in all her glory. Today, the actor joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh for the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Aishwarya looked breathtaking as always in a light mustard suit. A video of the actor touching PM Modi’s feet has now surfaced on the internet, after which the Prime Minister gave her blessings. Along with this, Aishwarya’s moving speech about love and religion has also gone viral, winning hearts.

Addressing the audience at the grand event in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared, “As we celebrate 100 years of Sri Sathya Sai Baba's blessed advent, may we all rededicate ourselves to his divine message. Love all, serve all. There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent. Sai Ram. Jai Hind.” Thanking PM Modi, Aishwarya further stated, “I extend a heartfelt thank PM Narendra Modi ji, for being with us here today and for honouring this special occasion. I'm looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us today.”

The actor went on to add, “Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami's message that true leadership is service and service to man is service to God. Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five D's. Five essential qualities needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life — Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination, and Discrimination.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a student of the Sathya Sai Bal Vikas program. She has time and again spoken about her connection to Baba and is a long time devotee, ever since she was a child.