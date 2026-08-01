Kangana Ranaut namedrops Saba Azad in snide remark to Hrithik Roshan: 'You are committed, don't tease a woman'

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening and wrote, “Dear Hrithik I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this. Instead you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name.”

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the latest remark made by actor Hrithik Roshan over the viral social media trend 'We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan'. This trend is a reference to the highly publicised legal dispute between Hrithik and Kangana in 2016.

Her comments arrived after Hrithik responded to the viral trend targeting Kangana. A post was shared by influencer Freddy Birdy, and it drew a response from the Bollywood star. Freddy shared a note on Instagram stating, "The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan." In the comments section, Hrithik responded, “My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?”

Meanwhile, Kangana has been making headlines with her comments on the student protests. She picked Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das and called him ‘totally useless and unemployed.’ In response, Saurav told her to ‘take a chill pill’ and even told Barkha Dutt on The Mojo Story, “My friends were texting me and asking, ‘Why is she after your life?’ One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan. This is what my friends told me. I was pleasantly surprised. Why should someone like her attack someone like me?”

About Kangana, Hrithik Roshan row In 2016, Hrithik Roshan registered a case against Kangana involving an exchange of emails between the two. Hrithik filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Kangana using a bogus email ID. Kangana then claimed that Hrithik provided her with the email ID, and they had been communicating through the same email ID until 2014. The emails were allegedly sent in 2013 and 2014.

In 2016, Hrithik sent a legal notice to Kangana after she referred to him as a silly ex. He denied having any kind of relationship with her. The two actors had worked together in the films Kites (2010) and Krrish 3 (2013). He then claimed that Kangana had been sending him hundreds of absurd emails.

About Hrithik and Saba Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad public by sharing a picture with her on social media. They made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations. Since then, they have been quite vocal about their relationship and often shared pictures from their vacations together.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Their elder son is Hrehaan whom they welcomed in 2006 and Hridaan was born in 2008. Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot in December 2000 at a private ceremony in Bangalore. They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.