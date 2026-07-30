'I look like young Hrithik Roshan': CJP’s Saurav Das has a theory on why Kangana Ranaut is attacking him

This ongoing public spat between BJP Member of Parliament and actor Kangana Ranaut and Cockroach Janata Party's spokesperson Saurav Das has become the talk of the town. Days after Kangana called him “useless” and “unemployed” in an Instagram post, Saurav has now responded to it. In a recent interview, he said that while he has no problem personally with her, public discourse should be respectful. He also made a cheeky comment about looking like Hrithik Roshan which went viral. Saurav Das reacts to Kangana Ranaut's attack, says he looks 'a little like young Hrithik Roshan'.

'I look like young Hrithik Roshan' Speaking to Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Saurav Das reacted to Kangana's comments and said that even his friends were surprised that she chose to target him. Sharing one of their jokes, he said, “One of my friends said maybe she is after my life because I look a little like young Hrithik Roshan.”

He added that he would rather have a conversation than exchange personal attacks. “The problem in this country is that people don’t talk anymore. There is less discussion, less debate. We should speak to each other with maryada (dignity),” he said.

A remark that points to Kangana and Hrithik's past Saurav's remark regarding how he looked like young Hrithik Roshan seems to refer to the tiff between Kangana and Hrithik Roshan. This was during 2016 when Kangana called Hrithik Roshan her “silly ex” in an interview. The latter denied all of those claims and later it went onto become of the biggest controversies the Hindi film industry had seen.

During the interview, Saurav voiced his disapproval of Kangana's recent comments regarding Gen Z protesters, emphasising that public figures must exercise caution with their language when discussing young people.

He observed that her remarks came across as frustrated and questioned the mental stability behind such statements. Ultimately, Saurav stressed the importance of thinking carefully before addressing the nation's future generation, asserting that the public should not be treated with such disrespect.

'We have always believed in dialogue' When he was questioned on whether he would meet Kangana if she invited him for coffee, Saurav claimed that he has no grudge against her or BJP leaders. He went on to say that discussions are better than insults. He said, “We harbour no ill will against anybody, including BJP MPs and people in the government. We have always believed in dialogue."

What Kangana had said Kangana fired back at Saurav after his comments and said, “I googled this person and he is 28 years old. How he claims to be a student I have no clue! Yes I am in politics for past 2 years but I have been in public life for the last 20 years. At his age, I had 2 National Awards.”

She added, “Yes as a new Parliamentarian I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker + performing artist + producer + screen writer + entrepreneur. But someone like him who is totally useless and unemployed will never understand what it means to be in massive demand in all times at any age. Dear Saurav your issues are personal. You are not a student you are simply useless. Let's start with learning some skill. It's a good place to start.”

Along with targeting Saurav, Kangana criticised Gen Z protesters, calling them the “Generation Gutter” and describing their protest videos as “puke-inducing.”